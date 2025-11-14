Cyberlux Corporation Announces Operational Progress and Strategic Milestones in Q3 2025

Cyberlux Corporation, a leading developer of innovative unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), military communications platforms, and mission-critical defense technologies, today announced its operational achievements and strategic advancements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The quarter marked a consolidation period for the Company, highlighted by the post-contract deployment of its important completed U.S. Government contract, accelerated development across its NDAA-compliant UAS portfolio, a company-wide focus on manufacturing readiness, and the start of strategic partnerships that will elevate Cyberlux’s technological edge and global competitiveness.

Q3 2025 Operational Milestones

Deployment of the 2,000-Unit K8 UAS Delivery

Cyberlux successfully delivered all remaining K8 Unmanned Aircraft Systems to the U.S. Department of Defense on June 2, 2025, completing one of the largest Group 1 UAS delivery contracts ever executed by a U.S. manufacturer. During Q3 2025, Cyberlux continued to support the deployment of the K8 platform with various U.S. government customers. The program’s reinstatement and final delivery represent a major validation of Cyberlux’s ability to execute high-priority UAS manufacturing at scale.

Strong Backlog, Resumed Shipments, and Expanding Demand

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, certain shipments were temporarily impacted by federal administrative delays and legal procedural matters, affecting approximately $9 million in Q3 shipments.

Shipments have now resumed, and the Company expects this timing shift to normalize fully during the next two quarters, Q4 2025 and Q1 2026.

Cyberlux enters the final quarter of 2025 with strong momentum:

● Approximately $20 million in current order backlog

● A robust additional pipeline of ~ $37.8 million across all business units

● Increasing demand from U.S. and allied defense partners for NDAA-compliant unmanned systems

This positions Cyberlux for significant 2026 revenue acceleration as production scales and global demand continues to rise.

Expansion of NDAA-Compliant UAS Portfolio

Cyberlux advanced its next-generation family of unmanned systems-each powered for high-performance operations in GPS- and RF-denied environments. Platforms moving into commercialization include:

● Weaver UAS (Trainer – Small 5″) – A rugged, soldier-carried tactical reconnaissance drone.

● Spider UAS (Small 7″) – Ultra-compact, rapid-deploy drone suitable for reconnaissance and kinetic missions.

● Huntsman (Medium – X4.10) – Mid-size Group 1 platform designed for ISR, payload delivery, and strike support.

● Tasmanian (Large – X4.18) – Heavy-lift Group 1 UAS with 10-lb payload capability and extended endurance.

The Company is preparing for global sales and high-volume production, with multiple allied nations already engaged in procurement discussions.

Strategic Partnerships Strengthening Cyberlux’s Competitive Advantage

Strategic Collaboration with Argus Industrial (July 2025)

Cyberlux entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Argus Industrial, LLC, a leader in munitions and precision UAS components. This partnership enhances Cyberlux’s mission capabilities with:

● Advanced fuse assemblies

● Integrated munition and effects payloads

● Expanded domestic manufacturing capacity

Palantir Warp Speed OS Integration for AI-Driven Manufacturing (Q2 2025)

Cyberlux announced its strategic initiative with Palantir Technologies in Q2 2025. This initiative continues in the development phase to deploy Palantir’s Warp Speed Operating System across Cyberlux’s entire manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure.

Warp Speed OS will enable:

● Real-time visibility across production, sourcing, and logistics

● AI-driven resource planning and supply chain orchestration

● Increased throughput for high-volume UAS manufacturing

● Greater agility to meet accelerating global demand

Innovation Partnership with George Mason University (Q2 2025)

Cyberlux and George Mason University (GMU) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate across advanced research domains including during Q2 2025. This collaboration began moving forward in Q3 2025, with important progress expected during the first half of 2026:

● 5G and next-generation communications

● Cybersecurity

● Autonomous systems and unmanned aerial technologies

● Tactical communications innovation

Strengthening of Production and Global Readiness

Throughout Q3, Cyberlux continued scaling its production infrastructure to support higher-volume manufacturing. Key advancements include:

● NDAA-compliant component sourcing for all UAS platforms and future Blue List participation

● Production planning and process optimization for large-scale builds

● Supply chain investment to support U.S. and foreign military demand

● Renewed focus on the Datron Military Communications operations and ISO9000 manufacturing

These upgrades enhance Cyberlux’s ability to deliver reliable, mission-critical systems at rapid tempo.

Financial Position Update

During Q3 2025, Cyberlux continued to invest in Datron RF and HF capability, in next-generation UAS development with a focus on autonomy integration, and in the stabilization of the Company’s manufacturing capacity, aligning operational resources with the Company’s long-term growth strategy. These areas of focus support the Company’s vision of providing program-level high-margin, scalable production, as domestic and international demand increases across its three business units.

Temporary Authorized Share Increase – No Significant Dilution Planned

As part of our ongoing financing activities, the Company was required to temporarily increase its authorized shares to 9.0 billion to satisfy technical lender accounting criteria. This increase does not affect the number of shares outstanding and is not associated with any dilution to shareholders.

The Company’s actual outstanding shares will increase slightly from the current approximately 6.59 billion shares. Upon completion of the loan-related accounting procedures, management has a plan to reduce the outstanding shares back down to roughly 6.1 billion, consistent with our commitment to responsible share structure management and long-term shareholder value.

Looking Ahead

Cyberlux CEO Mark Schmidt commented:

“Cyberlux is entering an important new phase as we deliver on our global radio demand and next-generation unmanned systems capability, while expanding our strategic partnerships, and scaling our manufacturing capabilities. The advancements made this quarter set the stage for a return to the growth we experienced in prior quarters, both domestically and internationally, during 2026 and beyond.”

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTCID:CYBL) develops and delivers innovative defense technologies including unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), tactical RF and HF communications, and advanced mission-support solutions for U.S. and allied government agencies worldwide.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s OTC/SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

