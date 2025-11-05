Beauty Pro Milly Almodovar Shares Simple Seasonal Swaps for Skin, Style and Confidence on TipsOnTv

Expert Gives Tips to Create a ‘Wow’ Look this Winter

Winter and the holidays bring the ultimate beauty and style stress test with dry skin, freezing air outside, blasting heat inside, and outfits that must go from cozy to party-ready in seconds. The new trend for 2025? Winter glam that is wearable like glowing skin, smart fabric choices, and fashion that still looks chic when the temperature drops. Milly Almodovar, the on-air beauty and style expert seen on TODAY offers some ideas that work. Including tips to help the skin stay radiant, looks that hold up in cold weather, and easy upgrades that feel festive without the fuss.

Style & Beauty Expert Milly Almodovar Share Winter Tips to Create a Wow Look

KEEP SKIN LOOKING GREAT

Rihanna’s go-to body moisturizer is Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream. It is ultra-luxe, super nourishing, and leaves skin with a gorgeous mega-sheen. It comes in amazing mix-and-match scents like Fenty Fresh, Vanilla Dream, and Salted Caramel and it is an Allure Best of Beauty winner that went viral and sold out thanks to the incredible hydration. Try it or gift the new Lil Butta Dropz gift set that comes in limited-edition festive scents ‘Naughty Nutmeg’ and ‘Warm Cinnamon.’ Whether buying the full size or mini the cost is under $50. For more information, visit fentybeauty.com

GO-TO SHOE PICK FOR WINTER

Just in time for winter, the Chuck Taylor All Star Elements Boot is here to help everyone brave the cold. With the iconic ankle patch and All Star license plate this puffed-up version of the Chuck Taylor is the perfect cold-weather accessory. They are super cute, super cozy, and built to brave the elements. It is water-repellent, insulated, lined with fleece to keep warm, plus it has OrthoLite cushioning and a durable rubber sole that gives traction when needed. For more information, visit www.converse.com

AN EASIER WAY TO STAY STYLISH

Especially this time of year, Stitch Fix is the go-to destination for styles without any shopping required, which definitely takes the stress away. Just take a quick style quiz, and a stylist handpicks pieces. Your Fix shows up right at your door – try it on, keep what you love, and send back the rest. No subscription needed, plus, shipping and returns are always free. And now, with new features like Stitch Fix Vision and Stylist Connect, you can actually see yourself in outfits before you buy and even chat with a stylist for tips. It’s holiday style made easy! For more information, visit www.stitchfix.com

ANOTHER FASHION OR BEAUTY TREND

Men and women both love a little luxury for less and one trend that never goes out of style is healthy hair. PURA D’OR is my go-to for healthy looking hair. They are known for their best-selling Anti-Thinning Gold Label Shampoo and Conditioner Set, and it is under $40! PURA D’OR works for all hair types, and the formula blends premium natural extracts and select organic ingredients to tackle dryness and help comfort and refresh the scalp. Plus, it is packed with Aloe Vera, Argan Oil, and Red Korean Seaweed to help nourish and strengthen your hair, so it looks fuller, thicker, and healthier. For more information, visit purador.com

