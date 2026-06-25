CV Sciences Expands +PlusHLTH(TM) Portfolio with Personalized Wellness Solutions for Healthy Aging

Built on the Company’s Health Intelligence™ Approach, the New Products Help Consumers Create Personalized Wellness Routines That Support Overall Health and Long-Term Vitality

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a consumer wellness company specializing in science-backed natural ingredients and products, today announced the expansion of its +PlusHLTH™ supplement portfolio with additional formulations supporting cellular integrity, metabolism, cognitive health, cardiovascular wellness, and movement.

Health Intelligence is CV Sciences’ approach to personalized wellness, combining thoughtful formulations that support key areas of health targeting multiple pathways to support metabolism, brain health, cardiovascular wellness, movement, stress resilience, and vitality.

“With +PlusHLTH, we are building a modern supplement platform designed to support how consumers want to live today, with more energy, better focus, improved resilience, and healthier aging,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “These new formulations are designed to work both individually and as targeted wellness stacks, giving consumers a flexible way to personalize support for their specific health goals. This launch represents another important step in expanding CV Sciences’ portfolio of science-backed, cannabinoid-free wellness solutions.”

The +PlusHLTH line features clinically studied ingredients selected to support key biological systems, including metabolic signaling, cellular energy production, inflammation response, and neurological balance. Ingredients across the portfolio include compounds such as PEA, OEA, NMN, and berberine, each chosen for its role in supporting targeted wellness outcomes.

We are introducing the following new +PlusHLTH products to support a more personalized wellness routine:

Pulse: For cardiovascular health and circulation. Pulse supports heart health, circulation, and cellular energy, core drivers of overall vitality and performance. This advanced formula helps support efficient blood flow and energy production, promoting endurance, recovery, and long-term cardiovascular wellness.

Cerebral: For long-term brain health and performance. Cerebral is designed for cognitive performance, and long-term brain health by targeting key systems involved in focus and neurol resilience. This advanced formula helps reduce mental fatigue and promote clearer thinking over time.

Restore: For cellular energy and healthy aging. Restore supports cellular energy, repair, and resilience as you age. This advanced formula helps maintain efficiency at the cellular level, promoting recovery, vitality, and long-term performance so you can feel and function at your best.

Trinity: For muscle, nerve and whole body balance. Trinity restores optimal magnesium levels to support muscle function, nerve signaling, and cellular energy. This blend of three bioavailable forms helps promote recovery, relaxation, and full-body balance for overall performance and resilience.

Movement: For mobility and physical comfort. Movement is designed for physical comfort, mobility, and joint health so you can stay active without limitations. Powered by PEA, it helps reduce soreness, support joint function, and improve everyday wellbeing.

Regulate: For appetite control and satiety. Regulate supports natural satiety signals and appetite awareness so you can manage hunger and stay on track. Powered by OEA, it helps promote fullness, reduce overeating, and support consistent, balanced eating habits.

The expanded +PlusHLTH portfolio also reflects CV Sciences’ broader strategy to deliver science-backed wellness solutions across multiple consumer health categories. By combining targeted formulations, healthy aging support, and the Company’s “Health Intelligence” philosophy, +PlusHLTH complements the Company’s existing +PlusCBD™ offerings while expanding CV Sciences’ presence in the growing health and wellness market.

For more information, please visit www.pluscbdoil.com/plushlth.html or www.cvsciences.com.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in nutraceuticals and plant-based foods. The Company develops and markets science-backed, natural ingredients and products through a range of B2B and B2C sales channels.

Its +PlusCBD™ products are sold at select retail locations throughout the United States and, according to SPINS, are the top-selling hemp extract brand in the natural products market. The benefits of +PlusCBD™ products in healthy people are supported by human clinical research, as well as three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD™ was also the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to achieve self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status.

CV Sciences also markets cannabinoid-free supplements under its +PlusHLTH™ brand, with targeted formulations designed to optimize health, improve performance, and increase vitality. In addition, the Company’s Cultured Foods™ subsidiary specializes in contract manufacturing and branded products for the nutraceutical and plant-based food industries, with distribution primarily across the EU and select international markets. The Company also owns Elevated Softgels, a leading manufacturer of encapsulated softgels and tinctures for the supplement and nutrition industry.

CV Sciences has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California; Grand Junction, Colorado; and Warsaw, Poland. Additional information is available at www.cvsciences.com and OTCMarkets.com.

Contact Information

ir@cvsciences.com

SOURCE: CV Sciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire