Amplify Yourself Expands Global Talent Network to Help Businesses Scale with Filipino Virtual Assistants

Amplify Yourself, a Las Vegas-based virtual staffing agency led by Eric Mehta, has announced the expansion of its global talent network following a two-month on-the-ground initiative in the Philippines. The move strengthens the company’s ability to provide highly vetted, specialized Filipino virtual assistants (VAs) to businesses across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

The expansion comes as demand continues to rise for cost-effective, high-quality remote talent capable of supporting operations, marketing, and technical workflows without increasing overhead.

“Strong back-office support is the difference between a business that survives and one that scales,” said Eric Mehta, founder of Amplify Yourself. “Our goal is to make hiring reliable, skilled VAs simple-and to connect businesses with people who can truly move the needle.”

Building a Direct Pipeline to Top Talent

During his recent trip, Mehta met directly with virtual assistants, built a curated database of experienced professionals, and established relationships with multiple business process outsourcing (BPO) organizations. These partnerships enable Amplify Yourself to deliver both generalist and specialized talent with faster onboarding and higher consistency.

Key Capabilities Include:

Placement of generalist and specialized Filipino VAs

Custom team builds for agencies and service businesses

Cost reduction strategies without sacrificing output quality

Ongoing support to ensure long-term retention and performance

In one recent engagement, Amplify Yourself replaced an underperforming outsourced editing agency for a marketing company by building a dedicated in-house VA team-improving turnaround times and cutting costs by approximately 50%.

Addressing Misconceptions in Offshore Hiring

A core part of Amplify Yourself’s mission is to elevate the standard of offshore staffing by addressing common misconceptions about international talent.

“Filipino VAs aren’t just task-takers,” Mehta added. “With the right match, they become long-term partners-people who take ownership, anticipate needs, and help businesses grow in a sustainable way.”

About Amplify Yourself

Amplify Yourself is a virtual assistant agency based in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializing in connecting businesses with high-performing Filipino remote talent. Founded by Eric Mehta, whose background includes experience as a medical doctor, military service member, and healthcare operations leader, the company focuses on building reliable, scalable teams that improve efficiency and profitability for clients worldwide.

Media Contact:

Amplify Yourself

Eric Mehta

Phone: (925) 515-9343

Email: Eric@Amplifyyourselfnow.com

Website: https://amplifyyourselfnow.com

Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amplifyyourself.now/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericmehta/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558499017422

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amplifyyourselfnow

SOURCE: Amplify Yourself

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire