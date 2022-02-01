Custom Spray 5-in-1 Puts the Power of Creativity in Your Hands

Rust-Oleum delivers confidence, control and choice in its latest precision spray paint solution

VERNON HILLS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rust-Oleum, an innovation leader for more than a century, today announced spray paint’s newest evolution, Custom Spray 5-in-1. This first-of-its-kind innovation in spray paint technology empowers with ease and allows painters to change spray patterns with a simple click of a dial.





“Custom Spray 5-in-1 was created after years of research and testing countless spray paint projects,” said Jeff Kistler, Executive Vice President, Product Management at Rust-Oleum. “We listened to consumers who said they wanted more choice, control, and creativity for their spray painting projects — 5-in-1 is the answer.”

The Custom Spray 5-in-1 gives DIYers a choice of five different spray patterns. With a turn of the dial, select fan sprays for larger surfaces and lower output sprays for detailed areas.

Whether it’s a wide, flat surface, a tangle of nooks and crannies, or anything in between, complicated projects need reimagined solutions. The Custom Spray 5-in-1 technology offers unexpected precision and puts the painter in charge.

The Custom Spray 5-in-1 dial offers these five spray patterns:

High Output Standard Low Output Vertical Fan Horizontal Fan

Custom Spray 5-in-1 is offered in the advanced Stops Rust formula. The formula harnesses technology to provide 30% greater corrosion resistance and color retention as compared to the original Stops Rust.

Whether you’re a veteran DIYer or new to spray painting, you’ll paint with confidence as you move from one spray pattern to another. You’ll get less overspray, fewer runs and drips, less wasted paint, and better results.

You’re in control. Welcome to the dawn of a new spray.

Learn more about Custom Spray 5-in-1 and experience its technology through augmented reality at dawnofanewspray.com.

About Rust-Oleum

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high performance coatings and wood care. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum, Stops Rust®, Painter’s Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Mean Green®, Concrobium®, and Gator® Finishing Products. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

