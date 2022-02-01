Curiosity Stream Launches on Apple TV App in 23 European Countries

New Countries include the UK, Spain, the Nordics, Italy, and More

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curiosity Inc., a leading global factual entertainment and media company, has today announced the launch of its Curiosity Stream app as a subscription channel in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV 4K across 23 European countries. Building on the success of Curiosity Stream’s launch on Apple TV in the U.S., this latest launch will significantly expand Curiosity Stream’s audience now that European consumers can easily and seamlessly access a deep library of Curiosity’s award-winning films, series, and specials.









“The appetite for factual programming across Europe is strong, as we’ve seen from enormous growth with our direct-to-consumer business, our linear channels, and with our partners,” said Jay Sodha, Curiosity’s Global Head of Partnerships and Distribution. “Bringing Curiosity Stream’s premium content to European consumers through the Apple TV app enhances the viewing experience and makes it even easier for people to find something fantastic to watch.”

Curiosity is committed to providing the highest quality factual content across the globe. Exploring space, science, history, nature, travel, technology and more, brand-defining films and series include the relaunch of the iconic, ground-breaking series Connections with James Burke now for a modern age, The Real Wild West, featuring Grammy Award-winning host Dom Flemons, and Beyond The Spotlight, featuring YouTube sensation MrBeast and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

The full list of countries included in the expansion are Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Spain, Finland, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world’s most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About the Apple TV app

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies into one app and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, and PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles. The Apple TV app also features Apple TV+, Apple’s video subscription service offering original shows, movies, and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers, as well as other Apple TV channels, personalized and curated recommendations, and movies and TV shows to buy or rent.

