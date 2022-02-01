Creator-First, Ad-Free Social Membership Network VERO Launches VERO100

VERO100 Will Grant Equity Ownership to Creators

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VERO, the first and only ad-free social membership network with nearly 7M members, yesterday announced the launch of VERO100, a groundbreaking initiative empowering creators with co-ownership of the platform.

The VERO100 initiative is starting by inviting 100 creators to build channel subscriptions on the platform and get equity in the company proportional to the revenue they generate from the VERO service fee attributed to each subscription. This is the first step in VERO’s long term goal of becoming a community co-owned social network.

“Creators are the lifeblood of social platforms. However, today, the likes of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube reap the majority of the benefits, and have become compromised environments for creativity and connection. VERO100 represents a paradigm shift in social media ownership,” said Ayman Hariri, co-founder and CEO of VERO. “By inviting creators to become co-owners in the platform, we’re empowering them financially, and truly enabling them to shape the platform’s culture and future,” he said.

With VERO100, creators can become direct co-owners of the platform and will have the opportunity to share in the platform’s future success.

Unlike conventional social networks, VERO does not rely on black-box algorithms or addictive ad models. VERO offers creators the tools to build dynamic and sustainable businesses; instead of optimizing content for an algorithm, creators on VERO — who can reach 100% of their followers with their content — have the freedom to focus on making what they want to make and to have their work presented in an ad-free environment geared towards art and creativity.

“VERO100 Creators will have significant benefits, including opportunities for generating subscription revenue, receiving ownership shares in the platform, getting early access to product builds, and having the opportunity to influence the platform’s new features and tools,” Hariri said.

To celebrate the launch of VERO100, VERO hosted an exclusive event during the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, Texas. Attendees met the VERO team and networked with fellow creators, connectors, musicians, and artists from around the world. The event showcased the VERO100 initiative and helped inform VERO’s mission of building a better social future, together.

For more information about VERO100 and how to become a part of this groundbreaking initiative, visit VERO’s website www.vero.co.

About VERO:

Co-founded by Ayman Hariri in 2015, VERO is an ad-free social membership network. From design to functionality, VERO has redefined what a social network should be — delivering a better, truer social experience for everybody. VERO is optimized for connection, not addiction, putting the user in total control. VERO is available on desktop, tablet, iOS, and Android mobile devices.

