Crank That Metaverse Boombox: Authentic Artists and Yuga Labs Team Up to Bring WarpSound’s Generative AI Music to the Meebits Community

The leading creative AI-driven metaverse music platform from WarpSound powers the new Meebin Boombox with future music programming

SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI – Authentic Artists and Yuga Labs, the web3 company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, today announced a new collaboration to bring AI-generated music to the Meebits community on their new brand hub, turnon.meebits.app.

The new collaboration between WarpSound and Meebits unites these two innovative brands focused on exploring new forms of music-driven identity, creativity, and community. Inspired by the spirit of the Meebits brand, the first batch of Boombox-exclusive songs are entirely composed and produced by WarpSound’s industry-leading metaverse music platform. From lo-fi and hip hop to electro-pop and trap styles, Meebits holders will enjoy playlists by WarpSound’s virtual artists Nayomi, Gnar Heart, DJ Dragoon, and GLiTCH on the new Meebits hub.

“Meebits is a community that loves to have fun and push the boundaries of what’s possible when you blend personal identity, expression, and joy. WarpSound’s innovative music tech was a perfect fit for our new brand hub,” said Danny Greene, Meebits Brand Lead at Yuga Labs. “We see a lot of power in what they’re building and think our community will love the AI beats that WarpSound is dropping on the site.”

“We’re excited to kick off this collaboration with one of the most transformative companies and beloved communities in not just web3, but also popular culture,” said Authentic Artists CEO Chris McGarry. “The Yuga and Meebits teams share our passion for music and expression. Their validation of our music platform is a big step on our path to creating the sound of the metaverse.”

WarpSound delivers experiences for the metaverse including virtual artist performances driven by AI and co-created live with audiences. WarpSound’s platform has also enabled musical identity at scale with unique, music-driven collectibles based on WarpSound’s virtual artists. Fusing AI-composed music with generative PFP art, WVRPS by WarpSound has become the all-time #1 music NFT collection on OpenSea.

As the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project, Yuga Labs is a leading innovator in the NFT space. Yuga Labs announced their acquisition of Meebits from Larva Labs in March 2022. Meebits is an NFT community composed of 20,000 3D characters with randomly-generated traits for use in the metaverse.

About Authentic Artists

Authentic Artists is a generative AI music company awakening a deeper connection with music through new forms of creativity, play and community. Powered by Authentic’s industry-leading music platform, Authentic’s WarpSound brand is creating the sound of the metaverse through innovative music content, collectibles, and social experiences. The WarpSound collective of human and generative creators, led by virtual artists Nayomi, DJ Dragoon, Gnar Heart and GLiTCH, can be found unleashing musical creativity across web2 and web3 platforms. Inspired by WarpSound’s virtual artists, WVRPS by WarpSound is the all-time #1 music NFT collection on OpenSea. Authentic is backed by investors including OVO Fund, James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, Warner Music Group, Crush Ventures, the Founders of Nike’s RTFKT, The Sandbox Co-Founder Sebastien Borget, and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.

For more information on Yuga Labs visit www.yuga.com or email [email protected].