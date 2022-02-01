CORRECTING and REPLACING Whatnot Launches Black Friday Giveaways with Once-in-a-Lifetime Trip to Space

Live commerce app offers 100% off on coveted collectibles and an opportunity to win a flight to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Subhead of release should read: Live commerce app offers 100% off on coveted collectibles and an opportunity to win a flight to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. (instead of Live commerce app offers 100% off on coveted collectibles and a chance to win a seat on a 2023 Blue Origin space flight).

The updated release reads:

WHATNOT LAUNCHES BLACK FRIDAY GIVEAWAYS WITH ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME TRIP TO SPACE

Live commerce app offers 100% off on coveted collectibles and an opportunity to win a flight to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

Whatnot, the largest live shopping platform in the U.S., today announced the kickoff of its biggest Black Friday shopping event ever, ending with an out-of-this-world opportunity to win a flight to space with Blue Origin.

Starting today through November 28, users can enter for the chance to win highly-coveted products, such as limited-edition sneakers, luxury bags, collectibles and comic book variants, all for free. To access these deals, tap the “Droplet” icon in the Whatnot app and join a daily drop for a chance to purchase at 100% off – $0.00. Users will be notified when the drop ends, and the lucky winners will receive their product.

Items for giveaway this week include, but are not limited to:

Daniel Arsham Pikachu Editions (est. value of $2,000)

Birkin Cosmos Bag (est. value of $20,000)

Nike Air Mags, seen in Back to the Future (est. value of $40,000)

(est. value of $40,000) Michael Jordan Space Jam Set from 1993 (est. value of $10,000)

Jordan 11 Retro ‘Space Jam’ sneakers (est. value of $500)

Among the items available is an opportunity to win a flight to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. Of those eligible to win, one lucky individual will be selected and go through further qualification screenings, adhering to the flight standards, before being named the official winner. In addition to a select winner, Whatnot will also send a handful of collectible items that will be auctioned off at a later date. More information about the flight can be found here.

To bolster its ongoing marketing efforts, Whatnot recently welcomed Andy Tu as its first VP of Marketing. He joins from food delivery staple Postmates where he led several award-winning campaigns. In his new role, Tu will lead Whatnot’s marketing and communications function to drive growth and engagement of sellers and buyers on Whatnot.

About Whatnot

Whatnot is the #1 social commerce platform in the U.S., connecting buyers and sellers through the excitement of live shopping across any category – from collectibles like trading cards to comics, fashion, sneakers and more. The platform couples rigorous seller vetting with a focus on community to create a welcoming space for people to share their passions with others. Today, Whatnot’s top sellers earn up to eight figures a year using the platform. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity and CapitalG, Whatnot’s valuation sits at $3.7B. For more information, please visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

Contacts

Alex Emerson



[email protected]