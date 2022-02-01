CORRECTING and REPLACING New Indie Game ‘Memory Fragment’ Enters Early Access on Steam

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EarlyAcessGame–Please replace the release dated August 25, 2023 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. In the headlines, body, photo, and caption of the release, the official title of the game has been changed to “Memory Fragment”.









NEW INDIE GAME ‘MEMORY FRAGMENT’ ENTERS EARLY ACCESS ON STEAM

THEAND Company, a game development company, announced the early access release of its latest game ‘Memory Fragment ’ on Steam on August 31.

This game is set on the storyline of Roid, the handyman of a small town, taking a trip down memory lane after retrieving a photo album filled with memories. Players repair objects from the photo album using such tools as a screwdriver, a spanner, and adhesive.

Players can repair familiar objects from childhood, ranging from a toy train to a skateboard enjoyed with friends and a game console, which was a present from their grandfather, by solving puzzles.

Memory Fragment also offers a variety of content including a mini-game to skateboard through obstacles as if testing the repaired objects and a short retro game enjoyed after repairing the game console.

Jeong Min-gil, CEO of THEAND Company, said, “Growing up, we all have the experience of taking apart, assembling, and repairing various objects. Memory Fragment is a game that captures the story of our lives. Following the early access, we plan to release the official version with a storyline and 20 objects completed with users through the community by the first half of 2024.”

