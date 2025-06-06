Core Silver Amends Terms of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering

Core Silver Corp., (“Core Silver” or the “Company“) (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(OTCQB:CCOOD) announces that further to its news release dated May 27, 2025, it has amended the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering“).

The Company announces that it has increased the number of non-flow-through units (each, a “Unit“) to be issued pursuant to the Offering to 5,400,000 Units and will not be proceeding with the sale of charity flow-through units.

The Offering will now consist of a combination of up to 5,400,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit and up to 800,000 flow-through units (each, a “FT Unit“) at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,280,000. All other terms of the Offering remains the same.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of 114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The Blue Property lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone (“LFZ”). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980’s. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC’s Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of the Atlin Mining District’s premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Offering. It is important to note that the Company’s actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that the Company may not complete the Offering on the terms set out herein, or at all; that the Company may not receive regulatory approval for the Offering; that the Company’s exploration model may fail to facilitate any commercial discovery of minerals at the Blue Property; that the Company may not become one of Atlin Mining District’s premier explorers or that the area may be found to lack opportunities for new discoveries and development, as anticipated; that further permits may not be granted in a timely manner, or at all; that the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; that certain exploration methods, including the Company’s proposed exploration model for the Blue Property, may be ineffective or inadequate in the circumstances; that economic, competitive, governmental, geopolitical, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company’s operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out or complete our plans. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Except as required by law, the Company will not update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

