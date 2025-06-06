BloomZ Granted 180 Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Requirement

BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) (“BloomZ” or the “Company”), a Japanese audio production, VTuber, entertainment, and voice actor management company, announced it has received a letter form the Nasdaq Listing Qualification Staff (the “Staff”) granting it a second 180 calendar day period, or until December 1, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii).

The Company was initially notified on December 2, 2024, that it did not meet the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and was provided 180 calendar days, or until June 2, 2025, to regain compliance. As the Company was not able to regain compliance during the first compliance period, the Staff has determined that the Company is eligible for an additional 180-day period to regain compliance.

If at any time before December 1, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Company will be deemed to have regained compliance. If the Company fails to regain compliance by that date, the Company will receive written notice that its securities will be subject to delisting, at which point it will have the right to appeal the decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to actively monitor its bid price and will consider all available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ Inc. is a holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, operating BloomZ Japan in Japan. BloomZ Japan is engaged in sound production for anime and games, as well as the management, training, and promotion of voice actors and VTubers. In recent years, it has also focused on developing and promoting next-generation entertainment businesses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

