Core Critical Approved for Listing on OTCQB(R) Venture Market

Core Critical Metals Corp. (“CCMC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CCMC)(OTCQB:CCMCF) (WKN: A41G8G), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the OTCQB® Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company’s shares now trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol “CCMCF”.

In addition, the Company is pleased to confirm that its common shares have achieved Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility, greatly facilitating the electronic clearing and settlement of its shares in the United States.

The OTCQB is a U.S. venture stage marketplace for early-stage and developing companies, providing enhanced visibility and access to a broad base of American retail and institutional investors. CCMC’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CCMC” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “1XI0”.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged DS Market Solutions Inc. (“DS”, e-mail: davidsears@dsmarketsolutions.com; address: 1160 Walden Circle, Unit 6, Mississauga, Ont., L5J 4J9) to provide market liquidity services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 on a monthly basis commencing on June 1, 2026 (the “Services”). DS is owned by David Sears, an arms-length party, who will be providing the Services. DS is a consulting firm that provides market liquidity and market-making advisory services to publicly traded issuers.

DS will enhance market depth and increase liquidity for the Company’s shares by entering orders, including bidding and offering, and providing information to the Company regarding the trading pattern of the shares. The engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on 30 days’ notice. As a result, the total cost of the engagement cannot be determined at this time. The Company will pay $10,000 for the first month and $5,000 per month thereafter for so long as the engagement remains in effect. The fees will be paid from the Company’s working capital. The Company will not issue any securities to DS as compensation for the Service. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, DS (including its directors and officers) does not own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company. Neither DS nor David Sears currently has any right or intent to acquire securities of the Company, except as may arise in the ordinary course of carrying out the Services. DS will use its own funds and securities for the purpose of providing the Services. No third party has provided or will provide funds or securities for the market-making activities. The Company will not provide any shares or other securities to DS in connection with the Services.

The Company is also pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 6, 2026, the Company advises Rumble Strip Media Inc. (“Rumble”), an arms-length firm engaged to provide marketing services, is owned and operated by Rishi Savera, an arms-length party to the Company. Mr. Savera will be providing the services on behalf of Rumble. Rumble provides marketing and investor awareness services, including content creation, digital advertising, media planning, social media distribution, and related reporting and analytics. The fees payable to Rumble will be paid from the Company’s working capital. The Company will pay up to $500,000 for the services, of which $50,000 has been paid upon commencement of the engagement, with the balance payable in accordance with the terms of the agreement. No securities or other non-cash compensation will be provided to Rumble in connection with the engagement. To the Company’s knowledge, neither Rumble nor Mr. Savera currently owns any securities of the Company and neither currently has any right or intent to acquire securities of the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce that further to its press release dated April 14, 2026, the Company also advises that it has the following timelines to complete the exploration expenditures under the option agreement signed with First Atlantic Nickel Corp. for the Lucky Mike property commencing from the closing date of the option agreement (the effective date):

Qualified expenditures in an amount equal to $300,000 on the property prior to the first anniversary date of the effective date;

and incur qualified expenditures in an amount equal to $5.7-million on the property prior to the fifth anniversary of the effective date.

Once the initial consideration and initial expenditures have been satisfied, the Company shall earn an interest in the Lucky Mike property equal to 70 per cent.

About Core Critical Metals Corp.

Core Critical Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential.

CORE CRITICAL METALS CORP.

Deepak Varshney, CEO and Director

For more information, please call 778-899-1780, email deepak@corecriticalmetals.com or visit www.corecriticalmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global economic conditions, market prices for critical minerals, the availability of financing, and regulatory approvals. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Core Critical Metals Corp.

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