Cookies SF Opens Five-Story Retail, Education, Cultural Hub in Heart of New York City on October 30, 2022

Herald Square Location will Showcase Cookies SF Clothing & Accessories, Cookies CBD Products

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New York’s historic Herald Square is poised to grow even livelier as international clothing brand Cookies SF announces the opening of a monumental retail store and future location of a world-class cannabis career training facility—bringing industry and community awareness to the cultural capital of the world. As the first Cookies SF location in New York, the five-story retail storefront located at 958 6th Ave. will offer the brand’s highly sought-after apparel and accessories, along with a variety of CBD products crafted from Cookies’ signature cultivars. The company also plans to utilize some of the space as an education hub in partnership with local colleges.

“This is a huge move for Cookies SF and solidifies us as one of the most recognized streetwear brands in the world. This location is iconic for so many reasons,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies SF. “We plan on doing some incredible things in this location and can’t thank our partners enough. We’ve hired some really cool employees and plan on bringing big vibes to the big apple on 10/30.”

Centrally located in the heart of New York City, Herald Square is known as a travel hub for millions of New Yorkers and visitors from around the world. The local and tourist hot spot will now host Cookies SF among its myriad of successful commercial enterprises, sitting directly across from Macy’s famous flagship store where its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade extravaganza takes place.

Painted an eye-catching Cookies’ blue, the new Midtown Manhattan location will be home to exclusive Cookies SF clothing—including local reserve merchandise specific to New York—and will debut an exclusive Gotti collaboration, which will be available on opening day. The outpost will boast five floors in the iconic 1920s-era building, each of them commanding 1,200 square feet. The first two floors welcome customers to wander and shop for iconic Cookies SF streetwear, with store management occupying the third floor and future plans to host cannabis educational classes on the fourth and fifth floors.

Cookies U, which offers free training and education programs for students qualifying under social equity criteria, anticipates partnering with local colleges to build curriculum aimed at training and shaping the next generation of professionals in the fastest-growing industry in the United States.

To celebrate the grand opening on Sunday, Oct. 30, Cookies SF will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:45 a.m. followed by a meet-and-greet with Berner from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in attending and browsing the store’s iconic offerings on opening day may do so by signing up here.

Cookies SF in Herald Square will be open seven days a week—10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more at cookies.co.

About Cookies SF

Cookies SF is the brainchild of Bay Area recording artist and entrepreneur Berner. Cookies SF was first featured in Berner’s 2011 “Yoko” music video, featuring Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa and Big Krit. Since its inception as a grassroots expression of creativity, Cookies SF has grown from a small mom-and-pop Bay Area brand cultivated in the streets of San Francisco, to an internationally recognized underground player within the world of fashion, cannabis, sports and music. To learn more about Cookies SF, visit cookiessf.com

