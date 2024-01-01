Content Intelligence Platform Chronicle Studios Enters First YouTube Creator Channel Partnership With Annie and VES Award-Winner Gabe Hordos on Animated Short Film Series “The Old Knight”

Company’s AI-Powered Platform Indexes Social Media to Identify Up-and-Coming Creators and Automate Distribution and Marketing of Content to Scale Audience Engagement Across Targeted Viewer Segments

Chronicle’s Platform Drives 13x Jump in Impressions, Two Million Views, 41,000+ in Watch Hours and 100x Revenue Growth for “The Old Knight” in Under One Month

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Content intelligence platform Chronicle Studios has entered its first YouTube creator channel partnership with Annie and Visual Effects Society Award winner Gabe Hordos (“How to Train Your Dragon,” “Flushed Away”) on his animated short film series “The Old Knight.” The announcement was made today by Chronicle Studios’ CEO and Co-Founder Aaron Sisto.





Chronicle Studios, which discovered Hordos through its AI-powered discovery models that index YouTube and other social media platforms to identify breakout IP, will oversee all content optimization and monetization efforts for “The Old Knight” on Hordos’ YouTube channel.

Chronicle Studios’ platform automates the full scope of social content distribution and marketing. Its features include overall channel strategy, optimizing new and existing content, audience discovery and real-time monitoring and analysis across all social media to intelligently drive traffic from high-value viewer segments. This AI-driven platform activates partner channels to build and grow their global audience, generate channel revenue and maximize potential franchise expansion for the IP through other formats and means of monetization.

Written and directed by Hordos, “The Old Knight,” which is entirely produced and animated through traditional methods, follows a royal knight’s journey to redemption after his services are dismissed by his king. Part one and part two of “The Old Knight” currently stream on Hordos’ YouTube channel.

Since Chronicle Studios began supporting Hordos in November, the company’s platform successfully discovered new audiences and scaled both engagement and monetization for “The Old Knight.” In just under one month, Hordos’ YouTube channel has surged from approximately 500,000 monthly impressions to over six million – a 13x increase, resulting in two million new views, 41,000+ watch hours and a 100x increase in brand revenue with virtually zero ad spend.

“Our vision is to empower storytellers, studios and brands by using AI to find and grow a community of passionate fans, creating meaningful revenue opportunities for creator-led channels and IP,” said Sisto. “The moment we saw Gabe’s work on YouTube, we knew this was a great opportunity to team up with a gifted filmmaker. The strong early returns on ‘The Old Knight’ validate our value proposition to creators and point to a promising future for Gabe and his creative vision.”

“‘The Old Knight’ has been a passion project of mine for as long as I can remember,” said Hordos. “While developing, writing and bringing animated content to life is a true joy, the task of finding viewers for your work in the digital realm is daunting. Watching Chronicle Studios’ platform grow the numbers so quickly and deliver a meaningful audience to ‘The Old Knight’ is extremely exciting.”

Having raised $11.6 million in seed funding from Patron and Point72 Ventures, with participation from Z Ventures, Sands Capital and other prominent investors, Chronicle Studios is focused on identifying and partnering with talent throughout the global creative community, spanning animation, comedy, video games, music, brands and video podcasts, to name a few.

“The Old Knight” is executive produced by Line Korsgaard Andersen (“The Croods,” “How to Train Your Dragon”) and stars Jay Preston (“Game of Thrones: Kings Road,” “Final Fantasy”), Dee Bradley Baker (“The Last Airbender,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) and Megan Ann Hensley (“Americana,” “Them”).

ABOUT CHRONICLE STUDIOS

Chronicle Studios is a content intelligence platform that partners with creators and brands to launch and scale global IP franchises. The company’s unique AI technology automates brand management on social media, actively seeking out target audiences and accelerating traffic to channels. The Chronicle Studios platform is deployed across a broad range of channels and IP to cultivate loyal fan communities, increase earnings and broaden each franchise. Founded in 2025 with backing from Patron, Point72 Ventures, Z Ventures, Sands Capital and other prominent investors, Chronicle Studios is based in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York and London. For more information, please visit https://www.chronicle.studio/.

