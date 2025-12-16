Aviation Safety Solutions Launches Internal Auditor Training Program to Strengthen SMS and Compliance

JANESVILLE, Wis., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aviation Safety Solutions today announced the launch of its new Internal Auditor Training Program, a scenario-based, interactive online course designed to develop confident internal auditors who can effectively evaluate aviation processes, identify risks, and support a robust Safety Management System (SMS).

Unlike traditional training built around static PowerPoint slides, this course leverages engaging animation and immersive, role-based scenarios that show auditors how to apply auditing principles in real operational environments. Participants move through the full internal audit lifecycle step-by-step—from building an annual audit schedule and conducting a gap analysis, to interviewing personnel, sampling records, classifying findings, and developing corrective actions that address root causes. The result is a fun, practical learning experience that is immediately usable on the job.

The program is aligned with the Safety Assurance requirements of FAA Part 5. Under FAA Part 5, organizations with an SMS are required to regularly assess their operational processes and the performance of their SMS through an established internal audit program. This course gives internal auditors the skills and structure to carry out those internal evaluations and provide the documented evidence regulators expect to see.

In addition, FAA oversight guidance and inspector checklists require that personnel who conduct internal audits are trained and qualified to perform those evaluations. For organizations operating under FAA Part 5, ensuring internal auditors are properly trained and qualified is a core SMS expectation that supports consistent, credible Safety Assurance and regulatory confidence. A training completion certificate is issued at the conclusion of the course to support Part 5 training documentation and recordkeeping requirements.

“Internal audits are one of the most powerful tools in SMS—but only if auditors know how to plan and execute them properly,” said Amanda Ferraro, CEO of Aviation Safety Solutions. “We created this program to move organizations beyond checkbox audits and into meaningful, evidence-based evaluations that truly drive safety and compliance.”

The Internal Auditor Training Program covers:

Audit Foundations

Planning & Annual Audit Schedule

Preparation & Gap Analysis

On-Site Audit Execution

Findings, Corrective Actions & SMS Integration

Auditor Development

The training demonstrates how internal audits can be used to assess process performance, uncover documentation and execution gaps, and identify safety-critical issues across the organization.

“Internal auditors should be seen as partners in safety, not enforcers with clipboards,” said Ferraro. “This program emphasizes collaboration, transparency, and continuous improvement—while still holding the line on regulatory compliance and operational risk.”

The Internal Auditor Training Program is ideal for Safety Managers, SMS Managers, Quality and Compliance personnel, operations and maintenance leaders, and emerging internal auditors in aviation organizations of all sizes.

The Internal Auditor Training Program is delivered as an online, self-paced course, allowing participants to complete the material on their own schedule from any location with internet access. The course takes approximately 45 minutes to complete, making it easy to deploy across teams as part of an internal auditor development and qualification plan.

To register or learn more about the course content and enrollment options, visit Internal Auditor Training or contact us at info@avsafetysolutions.com.

About Aviation Safety Solutions: Aviation Safety Solutions is a leader in aviation safety management, compliance, and auditing services. With extensive experience in FAA Part 5 SMS, ICAO Annex 19, IS-BAO, and industry best practices, the company provides tailored solutions to help operators strengthen safety and regulatory confidence.

