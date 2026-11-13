Condor Announces Management Change

Condor Resources Inc. (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CN) announces the resignation of Chris Buncic as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 23, 2026. Mr Buncic has been President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since April, 2024, and will be leaving the Company to pursue another opportunity.

The Board of directors wish Mr. Buncic well in the future and thank him for his leadership over the past 30 months.

Mr. Jonathan Younie, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, has agreed to act as the Company’s interim President and Chief Executive Officer until a permanent senior executive is engaged.

About Condor Resources Inc.

Condor Resources is a precious and base metals exploration company focused on its portfolio of projects in Peru. The Company’s flagship project, Pucamayo, is an 85 km2 property containing a high sulfidation epithermal system with disseminated precious metals mineralization with a large epithermal alteration visible at surface. The Huiñac Punta project, a 7,200 Ha property in Huanuco, Peru, has the potential to host a large carbonate replacement style (CRD) silver-dominant polymetallic mineralized body with the potential for discovery of a bulk tonnage silver and base metals deposit. The Company has also optioned the Cobreorco project which targets gold-copper skarn and porphyry-style mineralization to a subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited. The Company’s award-winning exploration team in Peru has a long history of success in discovering and advancing high-quality exploration projects and managing the social aspects of its exploration activities.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.condorresources.com.

Follow Condor Resources (@CondorResources) on X and (@condor-resources) on LinkedIn.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Graham Scott

Director

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the receipt of payments from Element79 under the Fifth Amendment and the Lucero PSA, and the timing, scope, funding and results of the Huiñac Punta drill program. Risks include the risk that Element79 does not make payments when due, weather and access conditions, permitting and community matters, and the availability of drilling contractors and equipment.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Condor Resources Inc.

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