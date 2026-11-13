Churchill Resources Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer

Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Tsung as its new CFO, effective November 1, 2026.

Eric Tsung is an experienced finance professional with over 20 years of experience in accounting, financial management and corporate advisory services for both public and private companies. His background includes financial reporting, corporate governance, regulatory compliance and corporate finance, with extensive experience serving in senior financial positions at publicly traded companies. Mr. Tsung holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA).

About Churchill Resources

Churchill Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploration and evaluation of strategic and critical metals (including gold, silver, antimony and nickel) in Canada, principally at its prospective Black Raven, Golden Baie, Taylor Brook and Florence Lake properties in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Churchill management team, board, and advisors have decades of combined experience in mineral exploration and in the establishment of successful publicly listed mining companies, both in Canada and around the world. Churchill’s projects have the potential to benefit from Newfoundland and Labrador’s large and diversified minerals industry, which includes world class mines and processing facilities, and a well-developed mineral exploration sector with locally based drilling and geological expertise.

Antimony is designated as a critical mineral by the Government of Canada and its G7 allies, and it is an indispensable input for national defence, energy security, and various industrial applications including fire safety. Global antimony supply chains are concentrated among nonmarket actors and subject to export controls creating unacceptable vulnerability. Immediate and decisive action is needed to repatriate production to Canadian and allied soil.

Further Information

For further information regarding Churchill, please contact:

Churchill Resources Inc.

Tasheel Jeerh, Chief Executive Officer

Tel. 587.400.2890 (m)

Email: tjeerh@churchillresources.com

Paul Sobie, President

Tel. 416.365.0930 (o) 647.988.0930 (m)

Email: psobie@churchillresources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about Churchill’s objectives, goals and exploration activities proposed to be conducted on its properties; future growth potential of Churchill, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of its properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s goals and objectives, and future exploration work to be conducted on the Company’s Black Raven Gold-Antimony Property. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: exploration results on the Black Raven Antimony Property; the expected benefits to Churchill relating to the exploration proposed to be conducted on its properties; receipt of all regulatory approvals in connection with the transaction contemplated herein; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Churchill’s properties, if required; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; and title to properties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Churchill cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Churchill assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Churchill Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire