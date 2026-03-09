CMH Auto Superstore Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Automobile Dealership in Niagara

CMH Auto Superstore has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Automobile Dealership category, highlighting more than three decades of trusted service, community involvement and customer focused automotive solutions in the Niagara region.

Family owned and operated since 1993, CMH Auto Superstore has grown into a well-established dealership serving customers from across the region. The dealership offers an inventory of more than 250 vehicles across a spacious property spanning over two acres. Its 17,500 square foot building and showroom are designed to provide a comfortable and accessible experience for customers at every stage of their vehicle purchase.

CMH Auto Superstore is equipped with 14 service and clean up bays, allowing the team to maintain high standards for vehicle preparation and service efficiency. Customers benefit from a streamlined experience supported by knowledgeable staff and modern facilities that prioritize quality, transparency and care.

A key strength of CMH Auto Superstore is its experienced finance team, which works with customers of all credit backgrounds. By offering competitive rates and a range of protection products, the dealership helps customers secure financing solutions that align with their individual needs and circumstances. This inclusive approach has contributed to long standing customer relationships built on trust and confidence.

Beyond automotive sales, CMH Auto Superstore is deeply committed to supporting the local community. The dealership proudly sponsors school sports teams and has organized charity drives to support individuals experiencing homelessness. These initiatives reflect CMH’s dedication to giving back and making a positive impact throughout the Niagara region.

CMH Auto Superstore is also a proud local employer, providing jobs to 30 employees and offering benefits to all team members. This commitment to employee well being contributes to a positive workplace culture and ensures customers are served by motivated, experienced professionals.

To enhance the customer experience, the dealership offers a comfortable customer lounge with complimentary beverages, allowing visitors to relax while completing their purchase or waiting for service. This attention to comfort and hospitality reinforces CMH Auto Superstore’s focus on customer satisfaction.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful achievement for the CMH Auto Superstore team. “We are honoured to receive this recognition,” said the management team. “As a family owned business, we value our customers, our employees and our community. This award reflects the relationships we have built over the years and our continued commitment to service excellence.”

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence in their industry and maintain strong connections with the communities they serve. For CMH Auto Superstore, this recognition underscores its reputation as a trusted automobile dealership in Niagara.

As the dealership looks ahead to 2026 and beyond, CMH Auto Superstore remains focused on delivering quality vehicles, flexible financing options and a welcoming customer experience, while continuing to support the local community it proudly serves.

About CMH Auto Superstore

CMH Auto Superstore is a family owned and operated automobile dealership serving the Niagara region since 1993. With more than 250 vehicles, a 17,500 square foot showroom, 14 service and clean up bays, and a dedicated finance team, the dealership offers comprehensive automotive solutions for customers of all credit types. CMH Auto Superstore is committed to community involvement, employee well being and providing a comfortable, customer focused experience. To learn more, visit www.cmhniagara.com. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire