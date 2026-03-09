Campbell Glass and Mirror Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Hamilton and Niagara

Campbell Glass and Mirror has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Glass and Mirror Sales and Service category for both the Hamilton and Niagara regions, recognizing its continued work providing custom glass and mirror solutions across Southern Ontario.

Established in 1907, Campbell Glass and Mirror has operated as a long-standing fixture in the Hamilton community for more than a century. The business has been family-owned since 1988 and continues to serve both residential and commercial clients throughout the region.

Campbell Glass and Mirror provides a wide range of custom glass and mirror services, including frameless shower enclosures, glass railings, partitions, back-painted glass applications, and precision glass cutting. Projects are completed for interior and exterior applications, with services tailored to functional requirements and design specifications.

The company operates a 4,000-square-foot showroom in Hamilton’s interior design district, offering clients the opportunity to view products and discuss custom applications in person. Work is completed across Southern Ontario, including Hamilton and Niagara, for projects requiring accurate fabrication and installation.

“Custom glass work depends on precision and consistency,” said the team at Campbell Glass and Mirror. “Our focus has always been on delivering work that meets specifications and performs as intended, whether for residential or commercial projects.”

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award marks Campbell Glass and Mirror’s continued presence serving clients in both the Hamilton and Niagara markets.

Campbell Glass and Mirror is a glass and mirror sales and service company established in 1907 and based in Hamilton, Ontario. Family-owned since 1988, the company provides custom glass and mirror solutions for residential and commercial projects throughout Southern Ontario, including Hamilton and Niagara. For more information, visit www.campbellglass.ca. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

