CLX Europe and Covision Media Usher A New Era of Content Creation in Paris with Revolutionary 3D Scanning Technology

PARIS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CLX Europe (“CLX”), an eClerx company headquartered in Verona, Italy, with offices across Europe, the U.S., and India, announced it is opening a cutting-edge content creation studio in Paris. Launching in February 2025, the facility will feature state-of-the-art 3D scanning technology by Covision Media. This innovation heralds a transformative era for digital content production, enabling e-commerce focused brands and retailers to create scalable, automated digital twins with unparalleled precision and quality.

Redefining Content Creation: Where Precision Meets Scale

For over 50 years, CLX has helped brands, retailers and agencies create, manage and deliver media content and bring an elevated product experience to all digital channels. The CLX Paris studio will now also leverage Covision Media’s groundbreaking 3D scanning technology to deliver reality-grade digital twins. This enables luxury fashion brands, especially, to produce a wide array of digital assets, from photorealistic 3D models to immersive virtual environments that are seamlessly tailored for omnichannel use.

Key features of the Covision scanners include:

Automated 3D Asset Production: Covision’s 3D scanning rig creates relightable, reality-grade 3D models, minimizing manual intervention and post-production.

Scalability and Speed: The technology enables high-volume, customized content creation, helping brands stay ahead in an ever-accelerating digital landscape.

Omnichannel Integration: Assets are optimized for e-commerce, social media, AR/VR, and more, supporting virtual try-ons (VTOs) and interactive campaigns.

A Game-Changer for Global Luxury Brands

With these expanded capabilities, CLX Europe empowers European luxury fashion clients to streamline their production workflows while maintaining the highest creative standards. From e-commerce imagery to experiential marketing, the versatility of reality-grade 3D scans unlocks new avenues for brand storytelling and customer engagement.

Scott Houchin, CEO of CLX Europe commented: “The investment in a new state-of-the-art content creation studio in Paris and the adoption of the most advanced 3D scanning solution on the market is a testament to our commitment to Paris and its most iconic brands and retailers.”

“This new studio in Paris is a milestone in our journey to blend precision and creativity,” said Stefano Ferrari, COO, CLX Europe. “Our goal has always been to craft unique, unforgettable content experiences. Now, with 3D scanning technology, we’re setting a new benchmark in visual content creation.”

Franz Tschimben, Co-Founder and CEO of Covision Media, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with CLX Europe to bring our AI-powered 3D scanning solutions to Paris. I am especially excited about the chance to work with the world-class leadership team at CLX and their excellent 3D production teams. I am convinced we will drive 3D innovation for the most recognized and largest brands and retailers in Paris, France and Europe, offering a scalable solution for creating any type of content.”

Covision Media’s computer vision and machine learning-based 3D scanners use a spherical array of 30 cameras to produce relightable, photorealistic 3D assets. The system captures every nuance of texture, color, and lighting, delivering digital twins that can be seamlessly adapted for various applications.

About CLX Europe

CLX Europe, an eClerx company, supports global brands, retailers, and agencies in creating, managing, and delivering digital content across multiple channels. With over 50 years of expertise, CLX Europe specializes in leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of luxury, retail, automotive, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.clxeurope.com.

About Covision Media

Covision Media is an Italian technology leader in 3D scanning, specializing in mass production of reality-grade, relightable digital twins. Trusted by Inditex Group, NUREG and Adidas, Quad, Meta and other brands, retailers and tech companies, Covision Media’s innovative solutions are reshaping the future of digital content creation. For more information, visit www.covisionmedia.ai.

