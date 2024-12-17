Wondershare Unveils Recoverit 13.5: Introducing Enhanced Compatibility and More Efficient Data Recovery Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare, a global leader in innovative software solutions, proudly announces the launch of Recoverit 13.5, the latest iteration of its flagship data recovery software. The newest version introduces efficient external storage data recovery, enhanced multi-device compatibility, large video file recovery, a more intuitive user experience, faster and cost-efficient recovery, and robust data security features, making it the go-to solution for reliable, high-performance data recovery across devices.

Building on over 20 years of expertise, Recoverit has become a leading desktop data recovery tool tailored for individual consumers, with a strong focus on video, photo and large video files recovery from any device. It provides professional and reliable data recovery solutions for a wide range of devices, quickly resolving data loss problems caused by accidental deletion, formatting, device damage, virus attacks, unknown error codes, and more.

Key Upgrades in Recoverit 13.5:

Industry-Leading Device & Operating System Compatibility

New OS Support: Fully compatible with MacOS 15 Sequoia.

Fully compatible with MacOS 15 Sequoia. Hardware Innovation: Optimized for the latest Apple Silicon chip series.

Optimized for the latest Apple Silicon chip series. Enhanced Storage Support: Full compatibility with Windows on ARM architecture, ensuring versatile performance across diverse environments.

Powerful Recovery for External Storage

Improved Recovery Functions : Enhanced capabilities for CFexpress cards, SD card ( SanDisk, Samsung, Kinston etc. ) and external hard drives ( e.g. Seagate, Western Digital, Toshiba ) , delivering a superior recovery process.

: Enhanced capabilities for SanDisk, Samsung, Kinston etc. and e.g. Seagate, Western Digital, Toshiba , delivering a superior recovery process. Broadened Scenarios: Now compatible with RAID systems, gaming external hard drives, and AI PCs, ensuring support for a wider range of use cases.

Enhanced Product Design and Features

Expanded Functionality : New features include less ram occupation and the ability to resume scans , providing a comprehensive solution tailored to user needs.

: New features include and the ability to , providing a comprehensive solution tailored to user needs. Upgraded Product Design: Enhance the expert/tech-oriented look by introducing Dark Mode and authorization optimization (Files and Folders/Full Disk Access); optimize compatibility with portable devices; implement a comprehensive UI/UX overhaul.

Advanced Large File Recovery

Superior Large Video File Recovery: Specially designed to handle large video files, such as: 4K , 8K those UHD video by full frame camera, delivering exceptional results for professionals and casual users alike.

Specially designed to handle large video files, such as: , those UHD video by full frame camera, delivering exceptional results for professionals and casual users alike. Commercial-Grade Advanced Recovery Features: Empower users with powerful recovery options for critical scenarios.

Availability

Recoverit 13.5 is now available for both Windows and macOS users, with pricing options tailored to diverse needs. Visit recoverit.wondershare.com for more details.

About Wondershare:

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission “Creativity Simplified,” Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software, trendy creative resources, and a dynamic ecosystem, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

