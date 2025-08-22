Club Car Wash Opens New Omaha Location With $1 MVP Wash

Limited-Time $1 Wash Deal Helps Families Through RMHC

Club Car Wash, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the United States, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 18318 Evans St, Omaha, NE 68022.

The new Omaha site offers Unlimited Wash Memberships, powerful vacuums, complimentary microfiber towels, and a fast, efficient wash experience designed to keep vehicles looking their best in just minutes.

To celebrate the opening, Club Car Wash is offering its top-tier wash-the $25 MVP-for just $1, but only for a limited time. All proceeds will support Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), a nonprofit dedicated to providing a home-away-from-home for families with children receiving medical care.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding in Nebraska and bring our services to the Omaha community,” said Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer at Club Car Wash. “Opening this location is another step in our mission to deliver convenient, high-quality car care while supporting the communities we serve through incredible partnerships like RMHC.”

For more information, visit www.clubcarwash.com or stop by the new Omaha location to take advantage of the limited-time offer.

