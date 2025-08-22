Club Car Wash Hosts Back-to-School $5 Wash Weekend in Waco & Hewitt

August 22-24 event donates $1 from every wash to Midway Education Foundation to support students and teachers

Club Car Wash is excited to host its Back-to-School $5 Wash Weekend from August 22-24 at its Waco and Hewitt locations:

1725 S Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX

916 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX

915 N Hewitt Dr, Hewitt, TX

During this limited-time event, customers can enjoy the premium MVP wash for just $5, with $1 from every wash donated directly to Midway Education Foundation to help prepare students and teachers with the materials they need for the new school year.

The Back-to-School $5 Wash Weekend is part of Club Car Wash’s continued mission to make a positive impact in the communities it serves. By partnering with Midway Education Foundation, the company provides a simple way for customers to give directly to education while also receiving a top-quality car wash.

“At Club Car Wash, giving back is at the heart of what we do. Supporting local schools during back-to-school season allows us to help provide students and teachers with the resources they need to succeed,” said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash

In addition to the $1 donation from every MVP wash, guests can also contribute through an open donation option, available at each participating store throughout the weekend. Every dollar collected through open donations will go directly to Midway Education Foundation.

