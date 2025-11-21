Club Car Wash Opens New Location in Arkansas, Replacing Shorty’s Car Wash

Get MVP Washes for Just $1 – Proceeds go to United Way of Fort Smith

Club Car Wash announces the grand opening of its new site, located at 2121 S Zero St, after acquiring Shorty’s Car Wash.

For a limited time, customers can get the company’s best MVP Wash for only $1. All wash proceeds will be donated to United Way of Fort Smith, a local nonprofit that works to address all critical issues within the Fort Smith community.

“At Club Car Wash, we understand that the strength of a community determines its success,” said Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer at Club Car Wash. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that invests in its community’s future by bringing people of all backgrounds together.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Club Car Wash is running a giveaway, where customers can win free washes and a $3,500 vacation package. The first 250 customers will receive scratch-off tickets for the chance to win the grand prize. The company is also giving the first 200 customers free coffee cards for Fort Smith Coffee Co.

As part of Club Car Wash’s grand opening celebration, the company is giving new customers the chance to save on any Membership for just $10 per month for 3 months, with up to $90 of savings. The offer is available online and in-store for a limited time.

For past members of Shorty’s Car Wash who have questions about billing, please contact the company’s Customer Service Team at (833) 416-9975 (option 2).

To learn more, visit www.clubcarwash.com .

