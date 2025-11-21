Club Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening in Joplin, Missouri With Giveaway

Get $1 MVP Washes and the Chance to Win a $3,500 Vacation Package

Club Car Wash announces the grand opening of its new location at 5958 N Main St, replacing the previous Let’s Go Car Wash.

The first 250 customers to visit the new site will receive scratch-off tickets for the chance to win the $3,500 grand prize. Customers who receive scratch-off tickets can also win free washes. Club Car Wash will also be handing out free wash cards for Joplin Avenue Coffee Company to the first 100 customers.

For a limited time, Club Car Wash is offering its best MVP Wash for just $1, where all wash proceeds will be donated to Bright Futures to help support students in need.

“We’re inspired by Bright Future’s mission to provide vital resources to students in need,” said Collin Bartels, President at Club Car Wash. “We’re excited to expand our reach in Joplin while making a positive impact in the community.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Club Car Wash is offering new customers the chance to save big on any Membership for just $10 per month for 3 months- a maximum of $90 of savings. This offer is available online and in-store for a limited time.

For past members of Let’s Go Car Wash who have questions about billing, please contact the company’s Customer Service Team at (833) 416-9975 (option 2).

To learn more, visit www.clubcarwash.com .

