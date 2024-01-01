Clerk Chat Revolutionizes Conversational Messaging, Launches First North American RCS Experience Across Google, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T

AI-powered RCS Messaging Platform delivers interactive, conversational fan experience across Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks

Strategic partnership represents the first time a business has deployed verified RCS messaging simultaneously across multiple U.S. carriers

Creates a concierge-level experience across consumers’ messaging apps to enable businesses to have deeper relationships with their fan bases

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIInnovation—Clerk Chat, the next-generation customer experience platform, today announced a groundbreaking launch with Google, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T to deliver the interactive digital content through Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging—the first simultaneous multi-carrier RCS deployment in North America.









This landmark implementation with Google and the big 3 communication carriers transforms traditional transactional, SMS announcements into an interactive, AI-powered conversation where consumers can:

Swipe through carousel displays of upcoming events

View and make purchases directly within their native messaging app

Engage with concierge services for personalized information

“This launch represents the first time a business has deployed verified RCS messaging simultaneously across major U.S. carriers,” said Alexander Haque, co-founder and CEO of Clerk Chat. “Our platform bridges the gap between technological innovation and audience engagement, delivering a conversational experience that makes traditional marketing channels obsolete.”

“Working with Clerk Chat demonstrates our commitment to bringing next-generation messaging experiences to our customers,” said Ivan Ostojić, CBO at Infobip. “By enabling verified RCS business messaging at scale, we’re creating a more secure, interactive communication channel that benefits both brands and consumers. This audience engagement showcases how RCS can transform customer engagement when combined with AI capabilities.”

Enables Consumers to Experience Personalized, Real-Time Interactions on Messaging Apps

Internal testing shows that RCS messaging delivers significantly higher engagement rates than traditional SMS. The addition of Clerk Chat’s AI agents further enhances conversion rates by personalizing the customer experience in real time.

“By combining carrier-verified RCS with our conversational AI technology, we’re creating a true concierge experience that lives where users already are—their messaging apps,” said Igor Boshoer, co-founder and CTO of Clerk Chat. “People can now have natural conversations about any aspect of a business without downloading apps or visiting websites. We think this will democratize AI business usage since anyone can have a concierge-like experience right on their messaging app.”

The solution leverages Apple’s recent adoption of the RCS protocol and Google’s verified business messaging platform, creating a seamless experience for both Android and iOS users.

Google’s Rich Communication for Business service enables verified brand accounts, ensuring users know they’re interacting with an authentic organization while eliminating concerns about text-based spam or phishing attempts.

Verified Mobile Messaging Brand Accounts Ensure Secure, Authentic Fan Interactions

“Entertainment and live events are great use-cases for this medium, as well as retail, ecommerce and many more where customers crave conversations,” said Alexander Haque, co-founder and CEO of Clerk Chat. “This technology unlocks new possibilities for any brand seeking deeper customer relationships. Only Clerk Chat can deliver this revolutionary combination of carrier-verified RCS deployment with conversational AI that transforms customer interactions.”

Clerk Chat’s platform, which processes millions of AI-powered messages monthly, has become the preferred solution for nearly 2,000 businesses seeking secure, intelligent messaging services across industries including financial services, healthcare, sports and entertainment.

For more information, visit clerk.chat.

