CFP Board Debuts AI-Powered Practice Exam Tool

CFP Board today announced the launch of CFP® Exam Practice App, its new official exam preparation platform designed to support candidates pursuing CFP® certification. It's the only exam preparation tool available from CFP Board. With CFP® Exam Practice App, CFP Board adds another valuable tool to its library of resources to help CFP® candidates prepare for the CFP® exam.





Available starting May 12, the platform leverages AI-driven technology and microlearning tools to deliver an engaging and personalized study experience. Candidates can access the platform via app or browser on iOS, Android, Mac, PC and Chromebook, making studying flexible and convenient.

“CFP® Exam Practice App is a game-changer in how we empower candidates on their path to CFP® certification,” said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. “This cutting-edge platform gives candidates the tools they need to study smarter, with personalized insights, real-time feedback and the flexibility to learn anytime, anywhere. It’s a bold step forward in our commitment to their success.”

Developed in collaboration with Prometric, our technology partner and administrator of the CFP® exam, this platform features personalized tools to strengthen test-taking skills and boost exam readiness, including:

CFP ® exam questions organized by Principal Knowledge Domains.

exam questions organized by Principal Knowledge Domains. Real-time performance tracking and feedback.

Customizable quizzes with unlimited retakes.

Detailed answer rationales to reinforce learning.

One year of unlimited access.

Candidates preparing for the CFP® exam now have access to a powerful practice duo: CFP® Exam Practice App and the CFP® Practice Exam. CFP® Exam Practice App offers personalized learning to sharpen strategies, improve time management and reduce exam-day stress. The CFP® Practice Exam simulates the real exam experience, helping candidates gauge readiness and target weak spots. Together, these tools support both content mastery and exam confidence.

Starting May 12, in time to prepare for the July 2025 CFP® exam, CFP® Exam Practice App will be available for purchase to all CFP Board account holders.

Disclaimer: CFP® Exam Practice App content is AI-generated from existing practice exam material and reviewed by CFP® professional peer reviewers. CFP Board does not guarantee CFP® candidates will pass if they use CFP® Exam Practice App. It is not required to use CFP® Exam Practice App before sitting for the exam.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public’s benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession’s body of knowledge.

