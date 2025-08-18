Clear Smiles, Clear Recognition: Leaside Orthodontic Centre Honoured with 2025 Consumer Choice Award in Toronto Central

Leaside Orthodontic Centre, a modern orthodontic practice celebrated for combining compassionate, personalized patient care with cutting-edge technology, has earned the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Orthodontists category for Toronto Central. This distinction highlights the clinic’s dedication to exceptional outcomes, advanced treatments, and patient satisfaction.

Leaside Orthodontic Centre is led by Dr. Emel Arat, D.D.S., Ph.D., F.R.C.D.(C), a certified orthodontic specialist renowned for her expertise in clear aligners, custom clear braces, and self-ligating braces. Grounded in a modern, patient-focused philosophy and supported by a team of skilled professionals, the clinic delivers tailored treatment plans designed to create confident and healthy smiles.

A Legacy of Expertise and Innovation

Since its inception, Leaside Orthodontic Centre has positioned itself at the forefront of orthodontic care. By employing state-of-the-art technologies-such as intraoral scanning, digital treatment planning, and precision-fabricated LightForce clear braces-Dr. Arat and her team consistently deliver efficient, minimally invasive treatments with predictable results.

“Our passion is helping patients achieve both beautiful and healthy smiles in an environment that feels supportive and stress-free,” said the Leaside Orthodontic Centre team. “Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is a testament to our commitment to customized care and clinical excellence.”

Comprehensive Services with Patient Comfort in Mind

Leaside Orthodontic Centre offers a full suite of orthodontic solutions, including:

Clear aligners , featuring the latest systems for subtle, removable treatment

Custom clear (ceramic) braces for patients wanting discreet but fixed options

Self-ligating braces, which reduce friction and may shorten treatment time

Each treatment is personalized based on detailed assessment and patient preferences, ensuring optimum comfort, functionality, and aesthetics.

Technology-Driven, Patient-Centered Care

Utilizing digital intraoral scanners, advanced lab-fabricated braces, and virtual planning tools, Leaside Orthodontic Centre enhances precision, comfort, and efficiency. These innovations reduce manual discomfort, minimize in-office adjustment needs, and support sustainable treatment through less material waste.

The clinic also integrates paperless forms, and seamless communication tools-enhancing convenience and reducing environmental impact, in line with modern healthcare expectations.

Award-Winning Recognition Based on Trust and Quality

The Consumer Choice Award reflects independent market research and verified patient feedback, assessing brand reputation, service excellence, and satisfaction. Leaside Orthodontic Centre’s win underscores the clinic’s strong rapport with patients across Toronto Central, their trusted clinical outcomes, and consistent service delivery.

“This award is especially meaningful because it comes from the community we serve,” added the Leaside Orthodontic Centre team. “We’re honoured to have our efforts acknowledged and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations.”

Invested in Toronto’s Smiles and Strengthening Community Connections

The clinic actively engages in its neighbourhood, participating in dental outreach, educational workshops, supporting local schools and wellness initiatives in Leaside and surrounding areas. Through these efforts, Leaside Orthodontic Centre contributes to broader community health and well-being.

Looking forward, the clinic plans to expand its offerings with new digital follow-up tools, enhanced pediatric orthodontic programmes, and even more patient education resources. The commitment to innovation, expertise, and positive patient impact remains stronger than ever.

