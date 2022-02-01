Cleanfeed Launches Cleanfeed Cinema at NAB 2024

Emmy Award-winning Cleanfeed has once again pushed technological boundaries with the launch of Cleanfeed Cinema, a real-time, high frame rate video stream that is specifically tailored for synchronous remote collaboration and audio production.

On show at NAB 2024 (Booth SU3055), Cleanfeed Cinema is the seamless solution for remote audio recording and review that the film and broadcast industry has been waiting for. Whether you are recording ADR, mixing sessions, narration, dubbing, or conducting real-time audio reviews with remote guests, Cleanfeed Cinema is the answer.

Founded in 2014 by Marc Bakos and Mark Hills, Cleanfeed already offers an ultra-low latency online studio for live audio and recording. This groundbreaking software solution builds on the team’s breadth of technology experience in the broadcast and post-production industries. Alongside the Emmy the founders won for Cleanfeed in 2022, Mark Hills also has an Academy Award in the Scientific and Technical category for his earlier work in large-scale rendering of CGI for film.

Cleanfeed now has an enviable reputation for offering a solution that allows live, unadulterated audio to be transported over the internet, in real time. Among its clients are internationally renowned companies such as Warner Brothers, Telegael, Parabolic, Forever Audio and Hollywood Scoring, who have used Cleanfeed to create audio tracks for numerous film and television projects including Star Trek: Discovery, The Crown, Shotgun Wedding, The Walking Dead, The Queen’s Gambit, The Other Two, Emily in Paris and The Flight Attendant.

Driven by customer demand, the introduction of Cleanfeed Cinema recognises the need for a single tool that gives professionals access to both video and audio when they work remotely with talent, production team and clients.

“Video was increasingly important, but if we were going to do it, it had to be done thoughtfully and with Cleanfeed flair.” says Mark Hills. “It meant truly identifying where we could innovate new technology to push latencies to their absolute limits, and how that advances workflows in broadcast and post-production.”

To this end, Cleanfeed has developed its own propriety video delivery technology that gives the lowest possible latency, designed from the ground up to push video as fast as possible to the people who need to see it. It also delivers a high-definition image at a consistent frame-rate, which is critical for users working on frame-accurate footage with audio where any delay can ruin a take.

“Other solutions use a buffered delivery method for video, and so after an hour-long session some people could be one second out while others could be a few minutes out,” Bakos adds. “That’s no good if you’re working together and trying to collaborate with real-time audio. With Cleanfeed Cinema, it’s everything, everywhere at exactly the same time.”

Cleanfeed Cinema now offers a single tool with multiple possibilities. It doesn’t need to be coupled with other products and it comes with a fixed annual cost (£2000, $2500 or €2300 for up to 16 guests), which means no longer having to watch the clock as is the case with products that are charged per hour.

As a straightforward browser-based tool, there is nothing to install and no firewall configuration. It can run on a local editing workstation or on a separate machine, and with synchronous remote working there are no uploads, file transfers, downloads or special hardware to deal with. Privacy and security controls ensure that all footage sent is secure. Sessions remain private and there is no data at rest on Cleanfeed servers.

To set up a Cleanfeed Cinema session, all users need do is purchase a single license, share a link with collaborators (who don’t need their own license), and begin capturing high-quality, multitrack audio over the web. Sessions can also be routed directly to ProTools, and thanks to Cleanfeed’s Aux Outputs, users can assign a unique audio output device for each remote collaborator connected to their studio and route remote audio to their preferred editing software.

Cleanfeed Cinema now sits alongside Cleanfeed Pro, giving users an audio and video solution that offers crystal clear sound, very low latency and no buffering.

“Cleanfeed changes the way audio professionals work by allowing them the flexibility and agility to record talent anywhere in the world,” Bakos says. “Recording remotely with Cleanfeed feels like a real conversation. Multiple people can be brought together, and no matter how many people are taking part, a Cleanfeed session will always feel as though everyone is in the same room.”

For more information about Cleanfeed Cinema, please visit NAB booth SU3055, or visit cleanfeed.net

About Cleanfeed

Imagine a technology that enables you to speak remotely with audio quality as if you were in the same studio as someone else. Now add low latencies so that you get the rapport of a real conversation. Next bring multiple people together in the same way to make a professional, multitrack recording. Integrate powerful audio routing and controls and, finally, package it so it’s accessible to anyone clicking a link in their web browser. That’s Cleanfeed — the online studio for live audio and recording. cleanfeed.net