Clean Vision Corporation Files Form 15 Notifying SEC of Suspension of Reporting Obligations Under Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Reporting obligations were automatically suspended by statute on January 1, 2026; Form 15 filed as formal notice to the SEC

Clean Vision Corporation (OTC Pink:CLNV) (the “Company”) announced today that it has filed a Form 15 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to Rule 15d-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), to formally notify the SEC of the automatic suspension of the Company’s reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

Under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act, the Company’s duty to file periodic reports with the SEC was automatically suspended by operation of law as of January 1, 2026, the first day of the Company’s current fiscal year, because the Company had fewer than 300 holders of record of its common stock as of that date. The suspension took effect on that date without any action by the Company. The Form 15 has been filed solely as a formal notice to the SEC of this statutory suspension, as required by Rule 15d-6, and is not a condition of the suspension itself.

As a result of the suspension, the Company is no longer required to file Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or Current Reports on Form 8-K with the SEC. The Company is not deregistering any class of securities in connection with this filing.

The Company’s common stock is expected to continue to be quoted and traded on OTC Markets under the symbol “CLNV.” The Company intends to make financial and business information available to its shareholders and the investing public through OTC Markets’ disclosure services.

Although the Company could elect to continue filing reports with the SEC on a voluntary basis notwithstanding the statutory suspension, the Board of Directors has determined not to do so given the substantial compliance costs relative to the Company’s current size and number of holders.

The suspension does not affect the Company’s business operations or its obligations under applicable state and federal anti-fraud laws. Shareholders and investors are advised that the Company’s reporting obligations could be reinstated in the future if the number of holders of record of its common stock equals or exceeds 300 on the first day of any subsequent fiscal year.

ABOUT CLEAN VISION CORPORATION:

Clean Vision Corporation is a clean energy and waste-to-energy company focused on clean technology and sustainability opportunities. The Company provides solutions to the plastic waste problem by recycling waste and converting it into saleable byproducts, such as hydrogen and other clean-burning fuels, using a technology known as pyrolysis. The Company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas, Inc. For more information, visit www.cleanvisioncorp.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations concerning its reporting obligations, continued trading on OTC Markets, the anticipated benefits of the suspension of reporting obligations, and the Company’s plans to provide ongoing disclosure through OTC Markets. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those identified in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Daniel Bates, Chief Executive Officer

Clean Vision Corporation

2711 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 1051

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 734-6901

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire