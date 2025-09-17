Class Intercom Set to Host 6th Annual Content Generation Workshop

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Class Intercom, the leading provider of school social media management software, has announced its sixth annual Content Generation Workshop. The student-focused event will be held Wednesday, October 15th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. central at a combination of in-person locations and virtually. This year’s workshop will explore the many ways social media can be a force for good, offering student creators practical training and opportunities to connect, collaborate, and engage in conversations about digital citizenship and the power of authentic storytelling.

The workshop will broadcast live to in-person satellite locations and virtual attendees across the country from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s main campus (just a few blocks from Class Intercom’s headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska). Attendees will hear from a diverse group of expert content creators and storytellers, with a special keynote session from nonprofit leader and renowned speaker Mike Smith, founder of The Bay.

The workshop also offers practical opportunities for students to build and test their skills in areas like copywriting, interviewing, video editing, graphic design, photography, and creative collaboration. Through a series of quick-hit challenges, students are prompted to create and post real social media content reflecting their school’s innovative approach to digital media and student engagement.

“We’re excited to welcome another group of students to this year’s Content Generation Workshop—here in Nebraska and at satellite and virtual locations across the country,” said Class Intercom President Dr. Jill Johnson. “It’s a unique opportunity for students to sharpen their skills, connect with like-minded peers, and grow as authentic storytellers. They’ll hear from amazing speakers and walk away as stronger digital citizens.”

Educators can register groups of up to 10 students to attend virtually here up until the day of the event. Space for in-person workshop opportunities is severely limited, but free virtual registrations will remain open until the day of the event.

About Class Intercom

Class Intercom’s social media and content management software helps schools and districts use social media more effectively. The platform empowers administrators, educators, and students by providing the tools schools need to collaborate across social channels in a way that gives voice to school experiences and ultimately helps prepare students to be the next generation of discerning and responsible digital citizens. Learn more at www.classintercom.com.

Contact

Jill Johnson, EdD

President at Class Intercom

(402) 413-7114

401319@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-intercom-set-to-host-6th-annual-content-generation-workshop-302558694.html

SOURCE Class Intercom