Augmodo + dunnhumby Forecast How Spatial AI Will Revolutionize Retail

Collaboration showcases how augmented reality can personalize shopping and empower store teams ahead of Meta Connect 2025

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Augmodo, the real-time inventory and task tracker using spatial AI to improve efficiency and convenience for retailers, brands and consumers, is teaming up with dunnhumby, a global leader in customer data science, to show how retail can be reimagined by bringing digital intelligence into physical spaces – demonstrating how AR and VR will transform the entire retail industry.





Retail is the heartbeat of global commerce, employing more than 400 million people worldwide and powering billions of shopping trips every week. With the largest physical data problems, retail will be one of the most disrupted industries by spatial AI. The two AI powerhouses are debuting a future of shopping video that brings to life the intelligent store, adapting in real time to every shopper and helping team members work smarter.

“The tech that’s changing knowledge work is now starting to move into physical work through wearables and cameras at retail, which has the largest physical workforce and data problems, “ said Ross Finman, Founder and CEO at Augmodo. “It’s a prime industry for up-and-coming computer vision and spatial AI tech being built today – it’s exciting for us because we created technology at Augmodo to revolutionize the physical world of shopping with spatial computing and wearables.”

As AI moves into the real world, there is a massive opportunity for enterprise use cases with wearables, like smartglasses. Shoppers are craving the same personalization and shopping experience they’ve come to expect online. The intelligent store will mean shoppers will soon be able to walk around a store and see:

Dietary and lifestyle filters to instantly see personal preferences, including gluten-free, vegan and nutritious options

to instantly see personal preferences, including gluten-free, vegan and nutritious options Products that engage them with recipe tips, product pairings and sustainability information

with recipe tips, product pairings and sustainability information A smart route around the store – get through a shopping list on the most efficient path, or explore and be inspired by new ideas and product recommendations

around the store – get through a shopping list on the most efficient path, or explore and be inspired by new ideas and product recommendations Personalized rewards and offers appearing at the perfect moment

For team members, wearable tech will offer low-stock alerts, flag misplaced items, and identify shoppers who need help, making every shift more efficient, and every interaction more valuable.

Augmodo, who recently announced a $37.5M Series A funding round, makes store associates even more valuable by helping them restock shelves, place orders, and improve compliance – saving stores time and money and improving retailer, associate, brand, and shopper experiences. Their wearable SmartBadges™ create live 3D store maps powered by a spatial AI assistant, which recommends actions to store associates, solving various issues on retail floors. SpatialView™ is Augmodo’s analytics platform for retail executives and brand partners, which provides real-time visibility into shelf conditions. Instead of having staff travel endlessly to store locations, or viewing week- or month-old data, business leaders can see what’s happening in real-time inside any store from their laptop.

“We can’t wait to see what augmented reality will bring – each trip to the store can become a truly personalized experience. Wearables will transform the future of retail and the possibilities are vast, particularly for personalized loyalty experiences, smarter category management, and retail media,” said Leo Nagdas, Head of Corporate Development and Americas Strategy at dunnhumby. “Through the dunnhumby Retail Innovation Network, we’re working with industry-leading partners like Augmodo to ensure these innovations deliver real, customer-first impact.”

About Augmodo

Augmodo is the only real-time inventory and task tracker that uses wearable SmartBadge™ on retail associates, creating live 3D store maps with cutting-edge tech to enhance retail experiences and cut costs for retailers, brands and consumers. The spatial AI assistant builds better, more accurate shelf inventory and creates planograms updated dozens of times daily. The Augmodo system is easy to scale, 100X cheaper than alternatives and requires no operational changes. For more information, visit www.augmodo.com.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is a global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First. Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers.

With deep heritage and expertise in retail — one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data — dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley’s, and L’Oréal. Learn more at https://www.dunnhumby.com

