CircleCI Achieves Significant Growth, Puts Big Bet on Collective Intelligence

CircleCI, the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, today announced several company and product achievements.

For more than a decade, CircleCI has been at the forefront of software development, offering a best-in-class CI/CD platform to increase developer productivity and improve business outcomes. CircleCI offers the largest CI/CD platform and serves thousands of global companies like Cisco, Peloton, and HashiCorp, empowering more than 2 million developers across 230,000 teams to take ideas to execution, at scale.

Software development’s next phase requires collective intelligence

In recent years, CI/CD has become the lynchpin of the software development pipeline. In a world increasingly built on code, the CI/CD process helps companies ship faster and more accurately, representing a more than $60B market opportunity.

To capture that opportunity, CircleCI is unveiling significant investments made to bolster its market-leading platform. These efforts aim to make CI/CD workflows more valuable and help today’s software teams better manage change and innovate faster.

The three areas of CircleCI’s collective intelligence investment include:

Intuitive capabilities to CircleCI’s Insights dashboard: New capabilities include test splitting recommendations, which uses machine learning to estimate the expected time savings of enabling parallelism on test jobs. With these recommendations, developers can better understand the impact of decisions before they are made.

Two new, dedicated teams of data experts: CircleCI created an embedded organization of cross-data analysts and data scientists that will use data analysis, modeling, predictions and experimentation to inform key decisions about their product roadmap. Check out all of CircleCI’s open roles, here.

Actionable recommendations for better engineering decision-making: Created by the team behind Ponicode, the AI-powered unit testing platform CircleCI acquired earlier this year, users have access to syntax validation, on-hover hints, easy navigation and autocompletion capabilities to improve the accuracy of their software within Visual Studio Code. Learn more about the open preview here.

Representing a new era of collective intelligence for the software industry, these enhancements give CircleCI first-mover advantage by coupling deep analytics capabilities and emerging artificial intelligence, alongside tried-and-true software development best practices to create greater business value.

“The CI/CD process provides software teams with rich data that they can use to deliver better outcomes with both for themselves and their customers. However, the tools and processes have not yet existed to translate that data into actionable insights,” said Jim Rose, CEO, CircleCI. “We believe this data is an untapped resource to deliver what we’re calling collective intelligence. Collective intelligence connects the disparate experiences of the entire software network together to provide everyone with better insight into their sources of change, the impact of these changes, and how to work with them.”

Tens of thousands of developers are already powered by CircleCI’s Insights including Hashicorp, who cut their test suite time by 75%.

“We no longer have to start from scratch when we build out configuration files,” said Alvin Huang, Release Engineer Lead, Hashicorp. “We can leverage standard practices to bootstrap new projects quickly, and leverage the context and learnings of builds over time,” Huang says.

Additional momentum includes:

Capturing significant market share, processing changes from more than 3 million jobs per day. The company has also seen year-over-year increases in usage since the onset of the pandemic.

Rolling out the availability of the most comprehensive, free CI/CD plan on the market to better provide every software developer access to premium CI/CD features that lead to more simple, scalable, and collaborative workflows.

Adding new integrations with Datadog, New Relic, AWS, Arm and others to their growing ecosystem. CircleCI’s partner library is larger than any other CI/CD platforms with 185 certified and 3rd party integrations.

Adding Tableau President and CEO, Mark Nelson, to their board of directors alongside distinguished technology leaders like Stacey Epstein, CMO, Freshworks; Cack Wilhelm, Partner, IVP; Mark Partin, CFO, BlackLine and Hector Aguilar former President of Technology, Okta.

Ranking 463rd Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

“Software continues to get more complex as it becomes a bigger part of every enterprise. CircleCI’s best-of-breed approach helps organizations maximize the value of their software for future innovation, profitability and growth,” closed Mark Nelson, President and CEO, Tableau, and member, CircleCI Board of Directors.

