Redpanda Announces User Award Winners

Awards Recognize Innovation and Excellence in Streaming Data

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redpanda announced the winners of its first annual user awards, which recognize innovation and excellence in building data-intensive applications and systems based on streaming data. Winners in five categories were announced at Redpanda’s Open House user conference.

“Congratulations to our user award winners for the amazing things they’ve accomplished,” said Alex Gallego, CEO and founder of Redpanda. “It’s exciting to see what our customers have done as they push the boundaries of what’s possible with a less complex, more highly performant streaming data platform.”

Winners across five categories were selected by a panel of judges from Redpanda.

Metamorphosis Award: LiveRamp



Data enablement platform LiveRamp takes home this award, which recognizes successful transformation of its data pipelines from batch to real-time processing. The company now uses Redpanda streaming data to process tens of terabytes per day, safely and securely.

Telecommunications leader Vodafone uses Redpanda to power microservices that process billions of transactions, helping to scale Vodafone’s production environment and eliminating the disruptions they experienced with their legacy Apache Kafka platform.

Financial services network StoneX moved its hedged trading system from Apache Kafka to Redpanda in order to achieve the low single-digit millisecond latencies necessary to manage risk in real time.

Technology pioneer The Hotels Network built a real-time data platform that enables hotel operators to deliver personalized customer experiences. The company uses Redpanda to process millions of visitors and data from tens of thousands of hotels.

Innovative energy storage intelligence company Hybrid Greentech, a part of the AWS CleanTech Accelerator, uses Redpanda to store incoming battery health status messages and alarms as part of its solution for delivering Virtual Power Plants in the Nordics.

Redpanda is quickly gaining traction across data-intensive industries including technology, fintech, entertainment, game development, and IoT and has seen the number of deployed clusters grow from a few thousand to hundreds of thousands within the past year. The Redpanda streaming data platform is available to developers for free under the BSL license. Enterprises also partner with Redpanda for self-hosting production systems and to access Redpanda Cloud.

About Redpanda

Redpanda is the streaming data platform for developers. API-compatible with Apache Kafka, Redpanda introduces a breakthrough architecture and disruptive capabilities that make it an easy, fast, scalable, and cost-effective engine of record for both real-time and historical enterprise data. Innovators like Lacework, Jump Trading, Vodafone, Moody’s, Hotels Network and Alpaca rely on Redpanda to process hundreds of terabytes of data a day. Backed by premier venture investors Lightspeed, GV and Haystack VC, Redpanda is a diverse, people-first organization with teams distributed around the globe. To learn more, visit our website at https://redpanda.com and follow us on Twitter at @redpandadata.

