Circle K Debuts First Private-Label Wine Line in 3,000 U.S. Stores

Award-Winning ‘Sunshine Bliss’ and Fine Wines Offer Quality Wine For Everyday Celebrations

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is rolling out a new selection of award-winning, value-priced wines including its exclusive Sunshine Bliss lineup priced under $8 and a premium lineup of six Fine Wines from $10 to $25. Both Sunshine Bliss and Fine Wines boast strong tasting point ratings, several gold and silver awards and many have been named “best buys” by Tastings.com and Wine Enthusiast.





“Our wines are curated specifically for customers seeking both quality and convenience,” said Sophie Provencher, senior vice president, global merchandising at Circle K. “By expanding into this category, we are diversifying our adult beverage offering with an exclusive, exceptional wine experience for our Circle K customers at a great price point for everyday occasions.”

Available now at more than 3,000 stores in 27 states across the U.S., Sunshine Bliss wines were crafted to perfectly capture the essence of the California vineyards where the brand’s grapes are grown. The seven new varieties in the Sunshine Bliss line include:

Cabernet Sauvignon – Voted Top 10 in the 2022 World Value Wine Challenge and picked as a Tastings Best Buy, it boasts notes of berries and cherry with a toasted oak finish.

– Voted Top 10 in the 2022 World Value Wine Challenge and picked as a Best Buy, it boasts notes of berries and cherry with a toasted oak finish. Pinot Grigio Colombard – A Tastings Best Buy, light-bodied white wine with hints of citrus fruits and green apple all leading to a crisp and refreshing finish.

– A Best Buy, light-bodied white wine with hints of citrus fruits and green apple all leading to a crisp and refreshing finish. Chardonnay – Earning 89 points and a Best Buy nod from Tastings, features a bright blend of honeysuckle, lemon and green apple notes. Aged in toasted oak, Chardonnay has aromas of vanilla and oak that linger on the finish.

– Earning 89 points and a Best Buy nod from features a bright blend of honeysuckle, lemon and green apple notes. Aged in toasted oak, Chardonnay has aromas of vanilla and oak that linger on the finish. Moscato – Voted Top 10 in the 2022 World Value Wine Challenge and designated a Tastings Best Buy, this sweet blend has aromas of sweet peach, pear and a hint of grapefruit that is medium-bodied with a refreshing finish.

– Voted Top 10 in the 2022 World Value Wine Challenge and designated a Best Buy, this sweet blend has aromas of sweet peach, pear and a hint of grapefruit that is medium-bodied with a refreshing finish. Pink Moscato – Awarded 90 points and named Best Buy by Tastings with a medium-bodied blend of sweet red berries and white peaches that lingers on the palate.

– Awarded 90 points and named Best Buy by with a medium-bodied blend of sweet red berries and white peaches that lingers on the palate. Sweet Peach – Light bodied with aromas of fresh peaches, this Best Buy from Tastings has flavors of peaches and is bursting with flavor.

– Light bodied with aromas of fresh peaches, this Best Buy from has flavors of peaches and is bursting with flavor. Sweet Strawberry – This sweet Best Buy from Tastings is light bodied with aromas of fresh picked strawberries and rose wine blend.

Sunshine Bliss is available now in select stores nationwide in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

In addition to Sunshine Bliss, Circle K is rolling out an additional lineup of six Fine Wines that offer exclusive premium blends and choice varietals such as:

Fog Lane Red Blend – Triple award-winning– voted Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast, garnering 90 points and labeled a Best Buy by Tastings – rich flavors of ripe cherries and vanilla offering a bold and long-lasting finish.

– Triple award-winning– voted Best Buy by garnering 90 points and labeled a Best Buy by – rich flavors of ripe cherries and vanilla offering a bold and long-lasting finish. Brick & Cole Cabernet – This cabernet offers rich flavors of blackberries and jammy fruits and a long, sweet finish.

– This cabernet offers rich flavors of blackberries and jammy fruits and a long, sweet finish. Pine Crest Chardonnay – Achieving 88 points and dubbed a Best Buy by Tastings , aged in toasted oak, delivers a rich and buttery mouthfeel with vibrant flavors of peach and citrus that lingers on the finish.

– Achieving 88 points and dubbed a Best Buy by , aged in toasted oak, delivers a rich and buttery mouthfeel with vibrant flavors of peach and citrus that lingers on the finish. Momental Pinot Noir – A Tastings Best Buy at 87 points, luxurious aromas of cherry and espresso, with a toasted oak finish and velvety texture.

– A Best Buy at 87 points, luxurious aromas of cherry and espresso, with a toasted oak finish and velvety texture. Bella Figura Pinot Grigio – Refreshing, showcases flavors of peach, honeysuckle, and citrus fruits – leading to a crisp finish that was awarded 90 Points and voted a Tastings Best Buy.

– Refreshing, showcases flavors of peach, honeysuckle, and citrus fruits – leading to a crisp finish that was awarded 90 Points and voted a Best Buy. Ivy Ridge Sauvignon Blanc – Top merits of 92 points and a Best Buy from Tastings, this vibrant wine with notes of bright lemon is from the renowned Marlborough region of New Zealand.

The Fine Wines collection is currently available in more than 900 stores across 17 states and will expand more broadly this year.

Whether it’s during an after-work fill-up, or on the way to a family gathering over the weekend, customers can rest assured that they’ll be bringing home the perfect wine, every time, regardless of their budget. Wine enthusiasts can learn more and find a location nearest them offering Circle K’s Sunshine Bliss and Premium Wines at circlek.com/wine.

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Contacts

BCW Global for Circle K



[email protected]