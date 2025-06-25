Cineverse’s Fandor Brings the Heat this Summer with a Lineup of Hot New Titles Including Genre-Blending Time-Travel Adventure, Escape From The 21st Century

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, and Fandor has announced today its Summer slate of programming. This includes genre-blending time-travel adventure, Escape From The 21st Century as well as other Official Selections from film festivals around the world, Else, A Samurai In Time, and The Box Man.

“Fandor continues to invest in bold, distinctive storytelling — elevating emerging filmmakers alongside internationally recognized auteurs who continue to shape contemporary cinema,” said Cineverse Executive Director, Programming, Eric Rowe. “This new slate reflects our curatorial focus: high-impact, conversation-driving titles with strong festival pedigree and global appeal”

As Summer begins to heat up, fans can tune to Fandor to stream new titles including:

Escape from the 21st Century (Available June 27 ) – The story follows three friends who discover they have the power to travel back and forth 20 years with a sneeze. However, the future is not as good as they hoped, and they need to take on the responsibility of saving the world. Escape from the 21st Century is a Fantastic Fest & TIFF Midnight Madness Official Selection.

(Available ) – The story follows three friends who discover they have the power to travel back and forth 20 years with a sneeze. However, the future is not as good as they hoped, and they need to take on the responsibility of saving the world. Escape from the 21st Century is a Fantastic Fest & TIFF Midnight Madness Official Selection. Else (Available July 8 ) – A romance blossoms between an introvert and a confident woman, but their relationship faces a threat when a strange epidemic causes the infected to merge with their surroundings, trapping the couple in a shapeshifting nightmare. A haunting fusion of Cronenbergian body horror and fevered romance, Else is a Fantastic Fest & TIFF Midnight Madness Official Selection.

(Available ) – A romance blossoms between an introvert and a confident woman, but their relationship faces a threat when a strange epidemic causes the infected to merge with their surroundings, trapping the couple in a shapeshifting nightmare. A haunting fusion of Cronenbergian body horror and fevered romance, is a Fantastic Fest & TIFF Midnight Madness Official Selection. A Samurai In Time* (Available August 5 ) – The largest Japanese indie hit since One Cut of the Dead, and eventual Best Film winner at this year’s Japan Academy Film Prize, follows a samurai who gets hit by lightning wakes up to find himself on a film set in the present day and starts to work as an extra on samurai films. A Samurai In Time is a Fantasia Film Festival Official Selection.

(Available ) – The largest Japanese indie hit since One Cut of the Dead, and eventual Best Film winner at this year’s Japan Academy Film Prize, follows a samurai who gets hit by lightning wakes up to find himself on a film set in the present day and starts to work as an extra on samurai films. is a Fantasia Film Festival Official Selection. The Box Man (Available August 19 ) – Punk provocateur Gakuryu Ishii’s adaptation of the legendary Kobo Abe novel follows a nameless man who gives up his identity to live with a large cardboard box over his head, to meet a range of characters as he wanders in Tokyo . The Box Man is a Berlinale Official Selection.

Other films currently available on Fandor include Hundreds of Beavers, The Accident, Human Hibernation, Shin Ultraman, Yokohama BJ Blues, Atlantide, Jeannette: the Childhood of Joan of Arc. Beeswax, The Love Witch, Asako I & II, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Ramona, Nocturama, Marwencol, Lake Michigan Monster, Burst City, and many more.

Additional titles set to come to Fandor following their theatrical runs later this year also include The Things You Kill and Lesbian Space Princess.

*As part of Japan Society’s JAPAN CUTS: Festival of New Japanese Film 2025, North America’s largest festival of contemporary Japanese film, A Samurai in Time will screen at an in-person event on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 8:30 PM in New York City. Tickets can be purchased here.

About Fandor

Fandor is your invitation to cinematic pleasures, hand-picked discoveries, and underseen curiosities. Artfully entertaining, never just content. Our ever-growing film library streams beyond the mainstream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Comcast and Fandor’s direct website. Visit www.fandor.com for more information.

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross, The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, Garfield and Barney, to channels curated for fans of Horror (Screambox, Midnight Pulp), Pan-Asian and Anime (RetroCrush, AsianCrush), Comedy (Comedy Dynamics), Documentary and Crime (Crime Hunters, Docurama), Independent Film (Fandor), Romance and Rom Coms (Dove Channel), to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse’s proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

