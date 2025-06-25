Athena Security Discontinues Visual Light Gun Detection, Shifts Focus to Advanced Concealed Threat Detection and Integrated Security Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Athena Security, a leader in AI-powered entryway security solutions, today announced the strategic discontinuation of its Visual Light Gun Detection product line. This decision marks a significant pivot, as the company fully commits its resources to its next-generation concealed weapons detection technology, including its successful walk-through metal detector product line and enhanced threat detection systems, further integrating them into its comprehensive, connected security platform.

The Visual Light Gun Detection technology, designed to identify weapons in plain sight much like the human eye or similar to “Zero Eyes” company technology, was a foundational offering. However, internal assessments and real-world deployment experiences revealed several limitations that prompted this strategic shift, initiated back in 2021.

“At Athena Security, our vision has always been to push the boundaries of security technology to deliver proactive, intelligent solutions,” said Chris Ciabarra, CTO of Athena Security. “While our Visual Light Gun Detection was an important step, we identified key challenges, particularly around false positives and operator burden, that limited its long-term scalability and impact. We recognized the imperative to evolve our focus towards the more complex, yet critical, area of concealed threat detection, and to build a unified platform that truly transforms security operations.”

Key factors influencing the discontinuation of the Visual Light Gun Detection product include:

Man-in-the-Middle False Positives : The AI vision, much like the human eye, frequently misidentified common objects as weapons, leading to a high volume of false positives. This “man-in-the-middle” scenario required constant human intervention to verify alerts, creating an inefficient and unreliable detection process. You would be surprised how many times the human eye will think an object is a weapon, so the AI will do the same.

: The market for visible gun detection has become increasingly competitive, with numerous companies like Zero Eyes and even mainstream camera systems now integrating basic gun detection capabilities directly into their devices, diminishing the unique value proposition of Athena’s initial offering. Operator Fatigue and Human Factor : The demanding task of reviewing constant images for weapon verification proved to be a significant strain on human operators. The repetitive, flash-card-like nature of the job led to “nightmares” and operational issues, making it an unsustainable and stressful role.

: The demanding task of reviewing constant images for weapon verification proved to be a significant strain on human operators. The repetitive, flash-card-like nature of the job led to “nightmares” and operational issues, making it an unsustainable and stressful role. Network Bandwidth Limitations: The centralized processing approach of the technology placed substantial bandwidth demands on client networks, often requiring significant internal network upgrades. This posed a considerable barrier to installation and scalability for many clients.

Recognizing these challenges, Athena Security strategically pivoted in 2021 to develop and refine its concealed weapons detection technology. This new generation of products, including advanced walk-through metal detectors, leverages multiple sensor types to identify a broader range of threats. Crucially, these systems are designed to enhance operator performance by integrating intelligent software that helps security personnel adhere to Homeland Security best practices. The software actively assists operators, pointing out potential threats they might have missed and significantly improving the overall effectiveness of threat interception.

“Our new focus on concealed weapons detection allows us to offer a more robust, efficient, and user-friendly solution that truly addresses the complex security needs of today,” added Ciabarra. “Beyond individual product capabilities, Athena has been actively advancing the industry through innovations like AI-enabled X-ray systems, Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, and interactive holograms. This deep expertise has culminated in our unique platform approach.”

Athena Security’s significant competitive advantage lies in its unified platform, which seamlessly connects all these disparate devices and sensors. This intelligent integration allows for unprecedented information sharing and automated response capabilities. For instance, if an AI-enabled X-ray system detects a suspected weapon, it can automatically transmit this information to an operator’s AR glasses, providing an immediate, discreet alert. Simultaneously, the system can trigger an interactive hologram display to play a tailored video for the visitor, instructing them on next steps, such as “Stop, [Visitor Name]!” or “The X-ray has found a suspected prohibited item. Please follow the operator’s instructions.”

This level of automation, combined with our visitor management integration for personalized messaging, not only assists operators in their duties but can also enable the replacement of human oversight in low-volume entryways, streamlining operations and significantly enhancing the visitor experience.

Athena Security remains dedicated to its mission of creating safer environments through innovative, interconnected technology and will continue to lead the industry in advanced, automated threat detection solutions.

About Athena Security:

Athena Security is a trusted leader in AI-powered entryway security solutions, purpose-built to protect people and prevent violence before it happens. Specializing in concealed weapons detection, AI-assisted X-ray scanning, and visitor management, Athena serves high-risk environments such as hospitals, schools, and government facilities—where safety is mission-critical.

Designed on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) best practices, Athena’s platform combines cutting-edge computer vision, real-time alerting, and intuitive user experiences to detect concealed threats. From visitor screening and incident reporting to holograms and AR alert glasses, Athena delivers a comprehensive, scalable platform to modern security challenges.

