CinecolorSat and KenCast bring FIFA World Cup games to hundreds of movie theatres across Mexico

Soccer fans throughout Mexico can enjoy the FIFA World Cup live at 280 cinemas thanks to CinecolorSat, the largest digital cinema delivery operator throughout LATAM, and KenCast, the technology developer of the leading digital cinema content delivery solution.

The CinecolorSat network utilizes KenCast’s digital content distribution innovations to ensure that exhibitors flawlessly receive theatrical content over a combination of satellite and terrestrial networks. KenCast’s decoders integrate into the KenCast cinema workflow where live events are centrally booked and managed.

An entire region can receive the same feed at the same time – a capability not guaranteed by local broadband networks. Beyond its cost-effectiveness and resilience to the weather issues experienced on satellite networks, KenCast’s end-to-end workflow with a centralized service monitoring at every site ensures that Cinecolor can focus on promoting the content rather than dealing with delivery technology.

KenCast President Dr. Henrik Axelsson commented; “The FIFA World Cup is a landmark event across the world so we’re thrilled to support Cinecolor as it brings the games to its legions of fans. Its network spans most of Latin America, where soccer is the preeminent sport, and this delivery to the Mexican market has a huge impact on the fans’ ability to enjoy the games together.”

CinecolorSat’s David Trejo added, “KenCast provides an integral component of our ability to deliver these games – it allows us to focus on cultivating a memorable experience for the fans, without having to worry about technical specifics, thanks to the peace of mind and assuredness we have from the product and the KenCast team.”

About KenCast

Ahead of the pack in the delivery of valuable content since 1994, KenCast has built a portfolio of marquee customers in multiple market segments and powers more satellite connected theaters than anyone else worldwide. Whether its films or live events, global news, classified military content or much more, KenCast’s many patented advanced algorithms repair for lost, degraded or delayed multicast data inherent in content distribution. Our easily deployed server-client software offers you end-to-end control to seamlessly send or stream content to any number of sites, whether fixed or moving, even if you experience extended outages.

KenCast’s has worked with CinecolorSat since 2014.

KenCast means assured data delivery. Anywhere. Always.

Visit www.kencast.com to learn more.

About CineColorSat

CineColorSat, as a division of Cinecolor Group, offers the best experience of our brands through the production and distribution of audio-visual content and licensing of consumer products, collaborating with our partners to offer them creative, comprehensive solutions, with technology and a high level of commitment and excellence. We are the most important group of services and distribution companies for audio-visual content and licenses in Latin America.

CineColorSat has approximately 1,700 sites deployed to date and has field offices throughout LATAM, servicing the exhibition market with players such as Cinepolis, Cinemark, Cinemex, Cinecolombia, Cineplanet, UCI, Kinoplex, Cinesystem, Araujo, among many others.

Source: RealWire