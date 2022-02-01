Amazon Announces Biggest Holiday Shopping Weekend Ever

Over the “Turkey 5” holiday shopping weekend—the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday—customers purchased a record number of products on Amazon

Customers shopped millions of deals this weekend with many more to come

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced that this Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend was its biggest ever, with customers around the world purchasing hundreds of millions of products between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

“This was a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend for Amazon. Customers shopped millions of deals this weekend and we have many more amazing deals to come,” said Doug Herrington, CEO, WW Amazon Stores. “Thank you to our customers for choosing to shop on Amazon, and to our employees and selling partners around the world who are delivering for customers every day.”

Holiday Shopping Weekend Highlights (U.S.)

The best-selling categories were Home, Fashion, Toys, Beauty, and Amazon Devices.

Customers supported small businesses this holiday shopping weekend, generating more than $1 billion in sales for small businesses in the U.S.

The best-selling items on Amazon were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Apple AirPods. Other top sellers included Hasbro Gaming CONNECT 4, Burt’s Bees Christmas Gifts, apparel from Champion, apparel and shoes from New Balance, the Amazon smart plug, Echo Show, and Nintendo Switch.

Customers bought millions of Amazon Devices, including Echo, Ring, Blink, Kindle, and Fire TV products.

Some of the top sellers from small businesses included games like What Do You Meme? Family Edition, Taco vs Burrito – The Strategic Family Friendly Card Game, and Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families.

Fast, Convenient Gift-Giving

Gifting inspiration: For those who are just starting to check off their wish lists, Amazon offers inspiration in its gift guides, including ideas like: Home : Keurig K-mini Coffee Maker, Ember Mug, iRobot Mop, Jonathan Adler Coasters Electronics : JBL Bluetooth Speaker, Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset, Nintendo Switch, Kindle Paperwhite Fashion : The Drop Vegan Leather Jacket, Jennifer Behr Earrings, UGG slippers, Burt’s Bees Baby Matching Pajamas Stocking Stuffers : e.l.f. Moisturizer, Bocce’s Bakery Dog Treats, Melissa & Doug Color by Numbers, essie Nail Polish Customers’ Most-Loved Gifts : LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, Fisher-Price Tricycle, Drybar Blow Dryer Brush, LEGO Building Toy Set Internet Famous : Reebok Women’s Club Shoe, Taco vs. Burrito Card Game, Levi’s Men’s Trucker Jacket, Vtech Bulldozer

With new deals available every day, customers can continue to discover and shop top brands this holiday at amazon.com/deals. Fast shipping: Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 20 million items eligible for Prime free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase, and hundreds of thousands of items are available for free Same-Day Delivery, within hours, in more than 90 metro areas.

Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 20 million items eligible for Prime free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase, and hundreds of thousands of items are available for free Same-Day Delivery, within hours, in more than 90 metro areas. Gift cards: Amazon Gift Cards also make a versatile and popular gift. With no fees or expiration dates, Amazon Gift Cards let recipients check off their own wish lists with the hundreds of millions of items available on Amazon. New for 2022, customers can now contribute to Gift Card Funds for friends and family using Amazon Holiday Gift List. Recipients can use funds toward supplies for their favorite hobby, everyday essentials, or anything else across Amazon’s vast selection and receive contributions as an electronic Amazon Gift Card that works across Amazon.com. Gift givers can select any value they’d like to contribute, and, best of all, they don’t pay any additional fees. Find out more at amazon.com/registries/holiday.

Shop with Confidence

A-to-z Guarantee: Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing that Amazon stands behind the products sold in its stores with the A-to-z Guarantee. Amazon’s protection applies to products purchased in Amazon stores worldwide, and in the unlikely event that customers experience issues with timely delivery or the condition of their purchase, Amazon will make it right by refunding or replacing it. Amazon is committed to a trustworthy shopping experience and backs the products offered in Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guide, as well as the hundreds of millions of products offered every day in Amazon stores. Learn more.

Buying online—and returning—should be as easy as possible. Amazon offers free, convenient returns on most items delivered in the U.S., and customers can look for the FREE Returns badge under the price to confirm it is a qualifying item. To start a return, customers visit “Your Order,” select the item to be returned, and select the reason for returning. Customers can then choose from a list of convenient return options and then drop off their item. Customers can also make returns with no packaging or a label at select locations, including Whole Foods, Kohl’s, Amazon Stores (Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Style), Amazon Counter and Locker+, and UPS Stores by showing the QR code provided. Extended returns window: The standard returns window will be temporarily extended until January 31, 2023 for most items purchased from October 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022 in the U.S. This includes shipped by seller or fulfilled by Amazon items. For more information on the returns policy and to view the returns eligibility for each category, visit Returns and refunds.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

This communication includes statements reflective of Amazon’s Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday sales events, however, it is not possible to determine their ultimate impact on Amazon operations for the entire holiday season or fourth quarter.

