Chromalloy’s Turbine Services Limited Business Expands Into New Facility

Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Turbine Services Limited (TSL) energy business headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, UK.

TSL has recently moved into a new 22,000 sq. ft. facility, located at 50 Colliery Road in Glasgow. For the first time, TSL is able to house both its central strategic warehousing and office space for employees and leadership team under one roof. This new facility will also help strengthen TSL turbine engine service capabilities, with the addition of a 10-ton crane to support various overhauls, including LM2500 power turbine and hot section exchanges.

“Expanding the footprint and capabilities of TSL is a key element of Chromalloy’s strategy to provide independent solutions for the refurbishment of land-based turbines for the energy and power end markets,” shared Chromalloy Vice President of Energy, Brion Patt. “We are excited to expand the in-house capability of the TSL team to ensure rapid service support for the growing distributed power market.”

TSL General Manager Kenneth MacKenzie commented, “TSL is growing, and we look forward to continuing to support our global customers in the industrial and aero-derivative gas turbine industry for the years ahead. This new facility builds upon the strength of our technical and engineering capabilities, so that we can provide a mix of field engineering and repair station services.”

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

About Turbine Services Limited

Turbine Services Limited (TSL) is a global independent service provider for owners and operators of industrial gas turbines. TSL provides innovative replacement parts, repairs and depot services that extend engine life and reduce operating expenses for Frame 5, Frame 6 and Frame 9 engines as well as aeroderivative engines including LM2500, LM2500+, LM2500+G4 and LM6000.

