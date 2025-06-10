Arrive AI Secures Another Key Patent for its Smart Mailbox-Anchored Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Solutions Platform

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) – a pioneering autonomous delivery network anchored by Arrive Points™ – has obtained another U.S. patent for its artificial intelligence (AI) powered, smart mailbox platform designed for autonomous and conventional package delivery. The new patent is for the Arrive Points’ ability to heat and cool items on demand and brings the company’s total of issued U.S. patents to eight, with six more pending.

“This element of our service delivery will be key for the healthcare industry for items like tissue samples and pharmaceuticals while also being a great convenience for other consumers,” said Arrive CEO Dan O’Toole, who originally envisioned his product as

supporting the retail product and food industries. “The potentially life-saving aspects of this service make this work so fulfilling and transformative for the healthcare industry. We’re inspired every day by the improvements autonomous delivery can offer.”

The patent covers features hot and cold temperature control and preservation of goods before and after delivery; battery charging and exchange station; a collector to identify explosive materials, anthrax, etc…; ultraviolet system to eradicate disease, virus and harmful materials; an ozone applicator to eradicate disease, virus and harmful materials; weather monitoring; tag and track of vehicles and packages; facial recognition camera and software for pets and humans; and local two-way speakers; LED lights that strobe flash, and a flood light.

“Continued focus on our intellectual property makes our Arrive Points more than just smart devices,” O’Toole said. “We offer a brand-new platform with great potential for data tracking and other services, along with a universal access point for the entire autonomous logistics industry.”

O’Toole first filed for patent protection of his smart mailbox concept in 2014, edging Amazon by four days and other industry leaders by weeks. That foundational patent was secured in 2017. In addition to the basic design and temperature control element, Arrive AI’s other U.S. patents cover drone delivery management and tethering, anti-theft mechanisms and intelligent chain-of-custody control.

Arrive AI has 58 patents pending for its ALM solution filed across 22 countries and has secured several trademarks. See details at https://www.arriveai.com/intellectual-property .

About Arrive AI: Arrive AI’s patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com .

