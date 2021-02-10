Chris Paul Partners with goPuff to Make Plant-Based Food More Accessible

Through the partnership, Chris Paul will help build goPuff’s category for Better For You food and drink with a focus on expanding its assortment of plant-based products

PHILADELPHIA & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gopuff–NBA All Star Chris Paul today announced a partnership with goPuff, the go-to solution for consumers’ everyday needs, to make plant-based food more accessible to customers across the country. Since starting a plant-based diet in 2019 and noticing immediate improvements to his health, recovery time and performance on the court, Paul has become an advocate of the lifestyle. Starting today, Paul will help build the vision and growth of goPuff’s Better For You category, with a focus on bringing more plant-based brands onto the platform.

“While so many people strive to be healthier, finding affordable, plant-based food that tastes great can be challenging. goPuff has a unique ability to introduce new, healthier brands to customers and then deliver those items quickly,” said Paul. “I’m passionate about the benefits of a plant-based diet and look forward to working with goPuff to build out their plant-based offerings to include a selection of my favorite brands, many of which are Black and Brown owned, onto their platform today.”

Studies have shown that Black Americans are almost three times more likely to be vegan than white Americans, yet few brands and platforms focus on marketing and delivering plant-based products to this demographic. As part of their partnership, goPuff and Paul will also explore new ways to introduce plant-based brands – particularly those which are Black-owned – to students at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities that Paul frequently works with.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chris Paul to expand our plant-based food and snack offerings and make these items more accessible to customers nationwide,” said Yakir Gola, goPuff co-founder and co-CEO. “As our customer base continues to grow and evolve, we’ve seen an increase in demand for Better For You products over the past few years. Chris brings passion and expertise in plant-based food to goPuff and we look forward to working with him to make goPuff every customer’s go-to solution for plant-based food.”

To kick off the partnership, goPuff and Paul will be providing an assortment of plant-based snack, food and drink options to visiting NBA teams in Phoenix this season.

goPuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol – in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. goPuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, goPuff is headquartered in Philadelphia and currently operates more than 200 micro-fulfillment centers servicing over 500 U.S. cities. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.

Chris Paul is a ten-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold medalist. Paul currently plays with the Phoenix Suns and previously played with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Hornets. Off the court, he’s a father, husband, entrepreneur, activist, and philanthropist. He has served as the President of the National Basketball Players Association since 2013. His business partnerships include the Jordan Brand, State Farm Insurance, Turner Impact Capital, Muzik, WTRMLN WTR, Beyond Meat, PlayersTV, Uncharted Power, Calm, Fanatics, Knowable, Panini Cards, and more. In his home state of North Carolina, he is part owner of the Winston-Salem Dash and owner of the CP3 Basketball Academy. He is the co-founder of Go Hoop Day, a day for celebrating the game of basketball worldwide, and he co-hosts The Baha Mar Showdown, the annual celebrity golf showcase created by Turner Sports and CAA Sports. His production company, Oh Dipp!!! Productions, creates content across multiple platforms and he has executive produced projects including Chapter 3, Crossroads, The Game Changers, Blackballed, Why Not Us, The Day Sports Stood Still, and American Sole. The Chris Paul Family Foundation continues to provide resources that enrich and strengthen underserved communities across the country. Paul co-launched the Social Change Fund dedicated to investing in and supporting organizations focused on empowering communities of color and advocating for the human rights of all black lives. His philanthropic efforts have earned him the 2016 ESPYs “Humanitarian of the Year” award, 2016 Mannie Jackson Human Spirit Award and the NBA Community Assist Award five times.

