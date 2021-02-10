Entercom Enters Into Sales and Content Alliance with TEGNA’s Locked On Podcast Network

Leading Daily Local Sports Podcast Network to be Available Nationwide via RADIO.COM

Locked On Marks Entercom’s Fourth Recent Agreement to Leverage its National Sports Dominance Across Audio, Digital and Sports Betting

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entercom (NYSE: ETM), a leading media and entertainment company, the unrivaled leader in local sports radio and the home of RADIO.COM, today announced a content agreement with Locked On Podcast Network, the No. 1 daily local sports podcast network that was recently acquired by TEGNA, Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), a leading local media company.

Today’s announcement marks Entercom’s fourth recent agreement to leverage its dominance in sports audio, including: a marketing alliance with FanDuel, the leading online sports and entertainment company, which is now the official sportsbook partner of Entercom; the Company’s acquisition of sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group; and, the recent announcement of the launch of the BetQL Audio Network, which features sports betting programming across Entercom’s extensive portfolio of leading sports stations.

“We’re aggressively leveraging the value of our national dominance in sports programming and content in audio, digital and sports betting platforms and our agreement with Locked On reflects continued progress on this front. As the No. 1 creator of live, original local audio content, we’re excited to add Locked On’s collection of top-rated podcasts to our portfolio, welcome their eight million monthly listeners nationwide to the RADIO.COM platform and make their inventory available to our advertising partners,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Entercom. “We’re dedicated to delivering cutting edge sports content to our audience – whichever their favorite team may be – and look forward to partnering with the great team at Locked On.”

“Partnering with Entercom and their industry-leading sports radio lineup is a monumental step in the evolution of our network,” said David Locke, President and Founder, Locked On Podcast Network. “Integrating Locked On’s local experts with the powerful sports personalities of Entercom will lead to amazing content across the network and for our new daily national sports podcast. In addition, co-developing numerous shows with RADIO.COM and being supported by their massive regional and local sales staffs to monetize our popular local podcasts on their platform make this an incredible partnership for Locked On. In the simplest terms, we are fired up to partner with Entercom.”

As part of the partnership, Locked On’s extensive lineup of professional and collegiate sports podcasts, which feature premier analysis from local experts, industry-renowned writers, reporters and insiders, will now be heard on RADIO.COM, the nation’s fastest growing digital audio platform, and be made available to the platform’s 40 million monthly users.

Additionally, the partnership will develop new content including co-produced and co-branded podcasts; a daily sports news podcast featuring hosts from leading RADIO.COM sports stations and local experts from Locked On; and two weekly one-hour programs, produced by Locked On, available on Entercom radio stations and RADIO.COM. Entercom will also leverage its robust portfolio of leading local sports audio brands, which reach nearly 30 million sports fans monthly, to promote the podcasts.

Locked On Today is the first podcast of at least four new series that will be released in a co-production under the partnership. Hosted daily by Peter Bukowski (Locked On Packers), Locked On Today is a fast-paced take on the biggest sports stories of the day. The show will go beyond the scoreboard and behind the scenes for insight and perspective from the local experts of the Locked On Podcast Network and Entercom sports radio stations.

Locked On Podcast Network was created in June of 2016 by David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz. Originating with a single podcast, Locked On Jazz, the network now produces more than 160 different podcasts – providing in-depth coverage of every NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL team plus major college sports teams. Locked On publishes over 600 podcast episodes every week – generating more than eight million listens a month and growing.

RADIO.COM is an integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with the Entercom portfolio of premium, curated content powered by over 230 highly rated, locally programmed radio stations and their websites. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio platform in the U.S., currently has over 750 stations from more than 100 markets along with top podcasts on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM offers anytime, anywhere access through the RADIO.COM mobile app and website, along with thousands of home and auto-connected devices including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Apple Music, Siri, and Samsung Bixby.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S and the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news. Home to the nation’s most influential collection of podcasts, digital and broadcast content, and premium live experiences, Entercom engages 170 million consumers each month. Available on every device in every major U.S. market, the company delivers the industry’s most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. Entercom’s robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today’s most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation—all at national scale. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

About Locked On Podcast Network

The Locked On Podcast Network, owned by TEGNA, Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), is the nation’s number one producer of daily, local sports podcasts and a top producer of podcast episodes. Locked On covers NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL teams, as well as leading major college sports teams and conferences. Locked On’s more than 160 podcast shows, each producing daily episodes, reach avid sports fans wherever they live. The company also produces league-wide podcasts covering the major sports leagues and has some of the industry’s top-ranked draft and fantasy sports podcasts. Locked On is among the top five podcasts networks in sports media. For more information, visit www.lockedonpodcasts.com or contact David Locke at [email protected] or Carl Weinstein at [email protected].

