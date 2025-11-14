Chef Tregaye Shares Her Secret Weapons for Stress Free Celebrations on TipsOnTv

Creative Ideas to Elevate Holiday Spread from Everyday to Extraordinary!

The holiday season is here and with it, the pressure to serve meals that impress without the stress. Chef Tregaye, host of Tregaye’s Way on OWN and winner of Food Network Star, provides some timely tips to kick off the week with easy, flavorful ideas for Thanksgiving and beyond. From holiday classics with a twist to simple, crowd-pleasing recipes for parties and family gatherings, Chef Tregaye shares smart, time-saving ways to entertain with confidence all season long.

Chef Tregaye Serves Up Entertaining Hacks for the Holidays

TV Chef Tregaye Shares Tips for Effortless Entertaining

ONE MENU ITEM THAT SOME HOSTS MAY OVERLOOK

This holiday season do not overlook Italian dishes and flavors because Italian food is always a crowd-pleaser! Whether hosting friends, family, neighbors, or coworkers, Contadina brings that authentic Italian flavor that has been loved since 1918. With their premium tomato products whole, crushed, paste, sauce, and puree; take everyday meals and turn them into flavorful, memorable moments. Check out amazing recipes like the Skillet Beef Lasagna and Eggplant Parmesan. They are easy to make, loaded with flavor, and perfect for holiday entertaining. When hosting this season, Contadina is ripe for the moment. For more information, visit www.contadina.com

A SECRET TO COMPLETE THE HOLIDAY MENU

The holidays are all about good food and great memories and no holiday meal is complete without Bush’s Baked Beans. That slow-cooked flavor tastes just like home, without all the stress. It takes even the simplest dish and makes it feel special. It is that OG family favorite passed down from Grandma’s kitchen and it goes with everything like ham, turkey, and stuffing. Two favorites are Grandma’s Favorite Beans with beef, bacon, and smoky sausage. Or for something cozy and cheesy, try the Southern Beef and Beans Casserole with gooey cheese, onions, and peppers. With Bush’s, holiday entertaining is easy, delicious, and straight-up comforting. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com

HOW CAN FAMILIES STAY CONNECTED

The holidays can get a little hectic, especially with kids running around while trying to host. So try HP’s free Bite Sized Lessons. They turn everyday moments into playful learning for the whole family. These fun printables were made with Highlights and Harvard experts and are perfect for kids 5 to 10. I use my HP Smart Tank 5101 to print them-it’s super easy and comes with up to 2 years of ink. So, while I’m serving holiday dishes, the kids are busy learning-and maybe even quizzing grandma at the table! For more information, visit printables.hp.com

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E

tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire