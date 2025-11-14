55 North Mining Receives Drill Permits for Last Hope Gold Project and Announces Grant of Stock Options

55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF)(FSE:6YF) (“55 North” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has received formal drill authorization from the Province of Manitoba for its Last Hope Gold Project, located near Wasekwan Lake in the Lynn Lake region.

These approvals enable 55 North to proceed with mobilization for its upcoming 2025-2026 winter drill program, which targets down-plunge and along-strike extensions of the high-grade mineralized system at Last Hope.

“Receiving drill permits keeps us firmly on track to advance our 2025-2026 winter program at Last Hope,” said Bruce Reid, CEO of 55 North Mining. “With authorization now in place, we’re prepared to mobilize quickly, begin drilling as soon as conditions allow, and continue expanding the high-grade system as we build momentum into 2026.”

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 1,650,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants (the “Options”).

Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share and will remain valid for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to the provisions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

