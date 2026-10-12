Centro del Vino Concha y Toro Named South America’s Leading Wine Tourism Experience at the World Travel Awards 2026

The distinction awarded by the World Travel Awards, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious honors in the global travel and tourism industry, places Chile at the heart of the international wine tourism scene and highlights a concept that connects heritage, culture, and wine through a world-class experience.

Chile has reached another milestone in the global tourism industry. Centro del Vino Concha y Toro has been recognized as “South America’s Leading Tourism Winery 2026” at the World Travel Awards, one of the most prestigious accolades in the global travel and tourism sector. Each year, the awards recognize the leading destinations, organizations, and experiences across international markets.

The distinction was awarded after receiving the highest number of votes from visitors across multiple countries, placing Centro del Vino ahead of renowned wine tourism destinations in Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay. More than recognition for a particular experience, the award reflects Chile’s ability to transform its wine heritage, cultural identity, and territory into a tourism offering capable of connecting with global audiences under the highest international standards.

Now in its 33rd edition, the World Travel Awards annually honor the leading players in the global travel industry, bringing together companies, destinations, hotels, airlines, and tourism experiences that set benchmarks in their respective markets. Regarded as one of the sector’s most important distinctions, the awards celebrate initiatives that stand out for their quality, innovation, and ability to create value for travelers. This year, the recognition highlights a concept that seeks to go beyond traditional wine tourism, inviting visitors to discover wine as a gateway to Chile’s history, culture, and heritage.

The distinction was announced during the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2026, held on October 11 at the Princess Grand Jamaica Hotel. The event brought together leading representatives from companies, destinations, and institutions linked to the travel and tourism industry across the continent, consolidating its position as one of the region’s premier forums for recognition and networking. Representatives of Centro del Vino Concha y Toro attended the ceremony in Jamaica, where they received the award on behalf of the project.

“Being recognized by the World Travel Awards is a highly significant milestone for Concha y Toro, but also for Chile, because it demonstrates our ability to create world-class experiences that genuinely connect with visitors from around the globe. This distinction validates a way of telling our story, of showcasing our culture and heritage through wine, and confirms a growing interest in authentic experiences linked to local territories and traditions,” said Isabel Guilisasti, Vice President of Fine Wines and Corporate Image.

“I would also like to especially thank the thousands of people who have visited Centro del Vino and supported us with their votes. Their appreciation has been fundamental in achieving this distinction. This achievement also belongs to each and every team member who works every day to deliver an outstanding experience, caring for every detail and representing the very best of Chile to visitors from all over the world,” she added.

Opened in July 2025, Centro del Vino Concha y Toro was created with the purpose of strengthening Chile’s position in international wine tourism through an experience that brings together wine, heritage, culture, gastronomy, and nature in a single journey.

Covering more than 12,000 square meters, the venue invites visitors to explore the origins and evolution of Chilean wine through immersive experiences, audiovisual installations, heritage pieces, and sensory journeys. Among its main attractions is El Origen de una Leyenda (The Origin of a Legend), an experience that culminates in the historic underground Casillero del Diablo cellar, where one of the most iconic stories in Chilean winemaking comes to life.

Located just 20 kilometers from Santiago, Centro del Vino has quickly established itself as one of the country’s leading tourism experiences, attracting domestic and international visitors as well as renowned figures from the worlds of music and culture. At the same time, it has become a platform for showcasing new artistic and cultural expressions, expanding the ways in which wine engages with Chile’s contemporary identity.

This distinction consolidates Centro del Vino as one of the region’s leading tourism references and reaffirms Chile’s potential to project itself internationally through experiences that combine excellence, authenticity, and a deep connection to place. At a time when travelers increasingly seek offerings with strong identity and cultural value, the award positions Chile firmly within the global conversation around the world’s most outstanding tourism experiences.

Following this regional achievement, Centro del Vino Concha y Toro has also been nominated for the global category “World’s Leading Tourism Winery 2026”, the highest distinction in wine tourism within the World Travel Awards program. Global voting will remain open through October 30, and the winner will be announced in December at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2026, which will take place in Tanzania.

Internationally Recognized

Since opening, Centro del Vino Concha y Toro has earned recognition for its innovative and immersive concept, its high standards of design and infrastructure, and its commitment to sustainability.

Since 2022, it has held the Preferred by Nature Sustainable Tourism Certification, achieving five consecutive years of compliance.

In 2024, the Casillero del Diablo Night Experience was recognized as Chile’s Best Wine Tourism Experience. That same year, Viña Concha y Toro became the first Chilean company to establish a Safe Conservation Site (SSC), in partnership with the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and Fundación Chilco.

In 2025, El Origen de una Leyenda received top honors at the Chile Design Awards, winning first place in the Environment & Space Design | Exhibitions and Museography category.

Visitors interested in experiencing the award-winning destination can find more information and book their visit at enoturismo.conchaytoro.com.

Media Contact

Sicily Cronin

sisi@prestigepr.com

SOURCE: Centro del Vino Concha y Toro

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire