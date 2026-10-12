Beyond Advisors Launches New Model for Running an RIA, Built to Scale

Financial advisor marketing and advisor training program helps RIA owners build qualified prospect pipelines and develop advisors who can produce.

Beyond Advisors, LLC today announced the launch of a training model designed to help financial advisors and registered investment advisory (RIA) owners build businesses that can grow beyond the founder’s individual production.

Beyond Advisors, LLC – Building a scalable model for RIA growth.

Rather than selling leads connected to particular financial products, Beyond Advisors teaches firms how to generate their own qualified prospects and gives advisors the training needed to turn those opportunities into productive client relationships.

Many RIA firms continue to depend heavily on the founder as the primary producer. New advisors may spend months or years observing client meetings without a defined path toward becoming producers themselves. Beyond Advisors was created to offer a different approach, one that gives the firm responsibility for its own marketing while creating a more structured development path for advisors.

The model is built around four key roles:

Marketing: an in-house marketing team member generates qualified prospects, launching campaigns based on the firm’s capacity.

Setter: a junior advisor calls those prospects and sets appointments, building skill through real conversations rather than shadowing.

Closer: a senior advisor meets with prospects and closes new business. Setters are developed into closers as they gain experience.

Founder: instead of being the firm’s sole producer, the owner operates as an entrepreneur who leads the business and builds the team.

Beyond Advisors combines this approach with personal development and advisor training. The company focuses on helping advisors become more certain, clear, empowering and confident in conversations with prospective clients rather than simply teaching scripts or sales techniques.

The company believes the opportunity for advisors is significant as a major transfer of wealth approaches. Cerulli Associates has projected that approximately $124 trillion in wealth will transfer through 2048, creating continued demand for qualified financial professionals who can serve the next generation of investors.

Beyond Advisors operates according to a charter centered on Freedom, Growth and Contribution, supported by four principles: client first, win-win only, no conflicts of interest, and serve, not sell.

“Advisors want more qualified prospects, and owners want advisors who can produce,” said Josh Crawford, Founder and CEO of Beyond Advisors. “We train the firm to own both, so it grows without the founder in every room.”

About Beyond Advisors, LLC

Beyond Advisors, LLC trains financial advisors and RIA owners in leadership, sales and online marketing. The company helps firms develop their own approach to financial advisor marketing , advisor training and sustainable RIA growth.

For more information, visit https://beyondfinancialadvisors.com/.

Media Contact:

Matthew McCormick

Beyond Advisors, LLC

matt@beyondfinancialadvisors.com

https://beyondfinancialadvisors.com/

SOURCE: Beyond Advisors, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire