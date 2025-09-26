Centerline Mech Secures $2M in Mass Save(R) Heat Pump Rebates

Centerline Mechanical announced it has helped Massachusetts homeowners secure more than $2,000,000 in Mass Save® heat pump rebates since 2022. The milestone reflects the company’s “paperwork-first” approach and its focus on designing cold-climate systems that work for New England homes.

Centerline openly publishes its Mass Save participation details and rebate/loan guidance, while customer reviews highlight successful $10,000 whole-home rebate outcomes-proof that the program is working when done right.

“Our job is simple,” said Julian Picard, Founder of Centerline Mechanical. “Design the right cold-climate system, file the rebate and Heat Loan correctly, and deliver a clean installation-so homeowners feel the savings, not the stress.”

What Is the Mass Save Rebate for Heat Pumps?

As of 2025, Mass Save offers rebates of $3,000 per ton (capped at $10,000) for whole-home air-source heat pump installations and $1,250 per ton for partial-home projects. Whole-home systems must also meet verification requirements, and terms can change from year to year-so homeowners are encouraged to check the latest details before signing contracts.

Who Is Eligible for the Heat Pump Rebate from Mass Save?

Eligibility usually comes down to three things:

Being served by a participating Mass Save utility sponsor. Installing a qualified cold-climate heat pump with a participating contractor, such as Centerline Mechanical. Meeting the criteria for whole-home or partial-home rebates (including the required whole-home verification form for full replacements).

Households may also qualify for higher, income-based incentives. Because rules evolve, it’s important to confirm eligibility through Mass Save’s official resources .

To get a rebate, every homeowner requires an HEA (Home energy audit) and we actually help homeowners schedule them on site with our strategic partnership with a home energy auditing company.

How Do I Apply for the Mass Save Heat Pump Rebate?

On paper, the process sounds straightforward: schedule an energy assessment, hire a participating installer, and submit rebate paperwork-plus invoices and verification forms-once installation is complete. If financing, you’d also apply for the 0% Mass Save HEAT Loan, which currently covers up to $25,000 in qualifying upgrades.

In practice, this is where many homeowners hit a wall. Most HVAC installers leave rebate and loan paperwork to the customer, but Centerline Mechanical takes over the entire process from start to finish.

Since every homeowner is first required to schedule a Home Energy Assessment, the Centerline Mechanical team will assist homeowners with scheduling the assessment through their strategic partnership with a home energy auditing company.

Next, Centerline Mechanical prepares and files all rebate applications, handles HEAT Loan paperwork, and ensures nothing gets lost in the shuffle. That end-to-end support is one of the biggest reasons Centerline customers see rebates disbursed quickly-and why the company has already secured over $2 million in rebates and $4 million in zero-interest loans for Massachusetts families.

“Not only have we helped more than 100+ Massachusetts residents tap into Mass Save rebates,” added Picard, “but we’ve collectively saved them over $2 million in rebates and helped secure another $4 million in no-interest loans. That’s money staying with families, not sitting in paperwork limbo-and that’s what makes me proudest.”

What Homeowners Are Saying About Centerline Mechanical

Knowledgeable with the Mass Save process… $10,000 rebate came right on time.” – EnergySage review

“Julian and his team at Centerline Mechanical provided top-notch guidance for our heat pump installation, making the process smooth and stress-free.” – Google review

“I love my new ductless air conditioning and heat pump. It was a great experience working with Julian and his team.” – Yelp review

“Our job is to design the right cold-climate system, file clean paperwork, and finish neatly-so homeowners feel the savings, not the stress of forms,” said the Centerline Mechanical team.

About Centerline Mechanical

Centerline Mechanical, LLC provides HVAC design, installation, service, and electrical work across Central Massachusetts. Specializing in cold-climate heat pumps and Mass Save® rebate + 0% Heat Loan packaging, the company emphasizes safety (OSHA-trained), transparent proposals, and full rebate management.

