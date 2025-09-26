In a market where pricing precision and clean execution still decide outcomes, you need the best realtor in Manchester, NH .

Suzanne Damon, Founder and CEO of The Damon Home Team (eXp Realty), is earning shortlists from Manchester buyers and sellers. Public records show 74 sales in the past year and more than 1,200 career transactions, with homes ranging from $200,000 condos to $1.5M estates. The team’s average sale hovers around $525,000, and more than 310 clients have left reviews across Zillow, Google, and Yelp-almost all of them 5-star.

Why Is Suzanne the Best Realtor for Manchester Sellers?

Manchester’s August snapshot reported a $451,000 median sale price (up 1.3% year-over-year) and roughly 28 days on market. Damon’s approach is simple but proven: review condition, recommend light updates, capture the property with HDR photography and floor plans, and launch to the right pool of buyers by neighborhood. The result? Well-priced listings that tend to move on schedule.

“Our job is to lower stress and raise certainty,” Damon said. “We price precisely, present clearly, and communicate throughout so clients can make confident decisions.”

Why Is Suzanne the Best Realtor for Manchester Buyers?

For buyers, it’s often less about broad market stats and more about micro-trends: walkability to Elm Street, bus and commuter access, or comparing condos to multi-family homes. In August, Northwest Manchester showed a $452,000 median price with an average of 27 days on market. Damon’s team layers this neighborhood-level data into fast comps and clear offer strategies, helping clients compete without overpaying.

Suzanne Damon’s Verified Track Record

Career total sales: 911 (Zillow)

Transactions over the past 3 years: 363 (FastExpert)

Price coverage/average: $200K-$1.5M / ≈ $440K

Client reviews: 310 (4.9/5)

29+ years servicing Manchester buyers and sellers

Awards include: 2025 Top 15 Agent New Hampshire (FastExpert), 2025 Top Agent Manchester (FastExpert), and Five Star Agent (FastExpert)

Service areas include: Manchester, Bedford, Goffstown, Hooksett, Londonderry, Merrimack, Amherst, Auburn, Derry, Litchfield, and the surrounding areas

How Does Suzanne Compare to Other Agents in Manchester?

Damon brings verifiable production, multi-price-band coverage, and community presence to a real estate market where transparency matters. Zillow and FastExpert confirm the team’s 74 sales (12 months) and 1,200-sale career ledger, while Redfin’s city snapshot explains why right-priced listings still move on schedule. That blend-evidence plus execution-is the profile many consumers use when shortlisting the best Realtor for Manchester.

“Fantastic-walked me through the entire process and made a stressful sale incredibly easy.” – Zillow

“This is my second time working with Suzanne, and she has delivered at the highest level.” – Google

“I could not have asked for a better experience and would recommend Suzanne and the Damon team without hesitation!”- Yelp

Manchester by the Numbers (August 2025, Redfin)

Manchester (citywide): $451,000 median sale price, ~28 days on market

Northwest Manchester: $452,000 median sale price, ~27 days on market

“We price to the buyer pool by street and style-not just a citywide average,” Damon added.

About Suzanne Damon & The Damon Home Team

Suzanne Damon leads The Damon Home Team (Manchester, NH), serving Manchester, Bedford, Goffstown, Hooksett, Londonderry, Merrimack, Amherst, Auburn, Derry, Litchfield, and surrounding towns with a service model built on clear communication and neighborhood-level data. Contact: suzanne@damonteam.com • (603) 493-5561 • 137 West Merrimack St, Manchester, NH, 03101 • manchesterrealestateagent.com.

SOURCE: The Suzanne Damon Team

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire